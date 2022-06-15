Temperature Control Mug Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by Forecoming Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing busy lifestyle and growing need for on-the go solution beverage solutions is expected to drive adoption of temperature control mug in the coming years. The increasing desire of conscious drinkers to have a specifically hot drink is expected to drive the adoption of temperature control mug in coming years.

The growing desire of consumers to opt for better smart technology than the traditional vaccum bottles or flask to maintain the beverage temperature is another factor that is expected to reflect a positive trend towards the adoption of temperature control mug during the forecast period.

Apart from this, players are also undertaking numerous efforts to encourage people to adopt their products by implementing latest trends of technology like developing wireless temperature control mugs or the connected mugs that can be operated using a smartphone.

How are Tech Savvy Millennial Driving the Adoption of Temperature Control Mugs?

Millennials are considered among the most important generation and are showing much attention in smart technologies like temperature control mugs.

In the past few years, millennials needs and demand for innovative products is increasing as they are expecting smart solutions. The rapidly changing digital era has also given millennials a distinct set of expectations and priorities.

Millennials are more interested to know and adopt new things, which is why these generations are connected to digital world. As a result, this is increasing their desire to live a standard life. All of these factors and aspects on the part of millennials has stimulated the adoption of temperature control mugs in the market.

Further to gain millennial attention, the players in the market are promoting their temperature control mug offerings as on-the-move mug with extended battery life guaranteeing high performance.

Will New Developments and Revolutions Restructure Consumer Preferences?

The players in the market are broadly focused on moving up modernization and product development in the competitive market. The players are struggling to get a competitive advantage over other competitors in the market by providing smart products like temperature control mugs with bluetooth connectivity facilitating precision control through finger tips.

The growing and expanding café culture is further expected to positively impact the growth and adoption of temperature control mugs during the forecast period. Temperature control mugs with such advanced features is likely to gain attraction of coffee lovers who are very specific about the coffee preferences.

Global Temperature Control Mugs Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type the global temperature control mugs market has been segmented as –

Wired Temperature Controlled Mugs

Wireless Temperature Controlled Mugs

On the basis of types the global temperature control mugs market has been segmented as –

Ceramic Temperature Control Mugs

Porcelain Temperature Control Mugs

On the basis of the sales channel, the global temperature control mugs market has been segmented as –

Specialty Stores

Direct Sales

Online Retailers

Multi-brand Stores

Wholesalers & Distributors

Other Sales Channel (Convenient Stores)

On the basis of price range global temperature control mugs market has been segmented as-

Under US$25

US$25- US$50

US$50- US$75

US$75-US$100

US$100- US$150

US$150 and Above

What are the Opportunities that Can be Beneficial for Players Operating in the Market?

The players have opportunities to generate sales and improve their position in the temperature control mugs market by implementing latest advanced ideas in the product. While they can widen their distribution methods by collaborating with the industry retailers and distributors.

To further capitalize on the growing opportunities the players in the market are currently focused on introducing temperature control mugs with sleek design and premium materials. Positioning of temperature control mugs as premium quality mugs is likely to help the players in the market to cater to premium consumer needs and demands.

Further collaboration with online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, etc. are likely to help the players gain a competitive edge over others in the market. Few of the players in the market has also collaborated with well-established technology brands to promote their products. For instance, Ember and Apple, Inc. are increasingly promoting how Ember smart mug can be controlled via using an Iphone or Apple Watch.

Besides this further collaborations with existing well-established coffee chains has sigtnificantly helped the players in brand promotion. For instance, in 2018 Starbucks Corporation promoted Ember travel mug as a must have in its US and Canada stores.

What are the Challenges that are Encountered by the Players?

The market is highly competitive with various players operating in the temperature control mugs market. Apart from the competitive nature of the market, regulatory framework in respect to product safety has further posed numerous challenges for players operating in the market.

The availability of cost-effective substitute products like thermos and self-heating flasks is expected to hinder product adoption in the market. High product pricing as compared to other low and cost effective substitutes is another factor that is expected to hinder the adoption of temperature control mugs during the forecast period.

Considering safety aspects many products have been recalled from the market due to potential defects. Such defects on the part of product further impact the brand reputation in the market.

