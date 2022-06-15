Worldwide Demand Intelligent Traffic Management System Grow At An Impressive 7% CAGR Through 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market By Spender Type (Infrastructure Enterprises & PPPs, Federal and Provincial Government, Industries & Commercial Enterprise), By Product Type, By Components – Global Review 2021-2031

Intelligent traffic management systems have greatly revolutionized the way road traffic is managed. Fact.MR has recently published a report on the market, forecasting a valuation of US$ 17.75 Bn by 2021-end. By the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period, the market is expected to reach US$ 34 Bn, registering a CAGR of 6.7%. Demand for integrated urban traffic control will surge the highest, at a CAGR of 7%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Survey Report:

  • Quarterhill Inc.
  • Q-Free ASA
  • IBM Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co. Ltd
  • Econolite Control Products, Inc.
  • Baumer Holding AG
  • Iteris Inc.
  • Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
    • Variable / Dynamic Message Signs
    • Emergency Response Systems
    • Border Control System
    • Electronic Toll Collection System
    • Parking Management System
    • Violation and Measurement Systems
    • Tunnel Management System
    • Freeway Management System
    • Other Systems

  • Spender Type

    • Infrastructure Enterprises & PPPs
    • Federal and Provincial Government
    • Industries & Commercial Enterprise

  • Components

    • Traffic Controllers and Signals
    • Surveillance Cameras
    • Video Walls
    • Server
    • 3D Simulators
    • GUI Workstation
    • Detectors & Sensors
    • Other Components

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market report provide to the readers?

  • Intelligent Traffic Management System fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Intelligent Traffic Management System player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Intelligent Traffic Management System in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System.

The report covers following Intelligent Traffic Management System Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Intelligent Traffic Management System
  • Latest industry Analysis on Intelligent Traffic Management System Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Intelligent Traffic Management System Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Intelligent Traffic Management System demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Intelligent Traffic Management System major players
  • Intelligent Traffic Management System Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Intelligent Traffic Management System demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market report include:

  • How the market for Intelligent Traffic Management System has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Intelligent Traffic Management System?
  • Why the consumption of Intelligent Traffic Management System highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

