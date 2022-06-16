Minnesota Elevator, Inc. (MEI) Acquires Interstate Elevator

Topeka, Kansas, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Minnesota Elevator, Inc. (MEI) one of Midwest largest independent union elevator contractors, announced that it has acquired Interstate Elevator based in Topeka, Kansas. Interstate Elevator provides elevator Maintenance, Repairs and Modernization services.

Interstate Elevator has what MEI President, Rick Lowenberg, calls a “very good fit for our Kansas Missouri division. The equipment will be serviced by seasoned mechanics in the area Interstate serves today.”

Working together with MEI Sales Staff and Field Operations team, this acquisition will provide many more opportunities as well as enhanced customer service for all.

The customer base of Interstate Elevator and MEI complement one another, as they appeal to a similar audience, yet introduce new cultures as well. Since establishing Interstate Elevator in 2005, Bryan Ball and Jake Poteete have provided exceptional service. Bryan Ball is going to retire and Jake will continue with MEI to continue the relationships they have developed with their customers and appreciate their loyalty. “MEI is the company we chose to take over our business so we will continue to work with MEI on day-to-day operations.

We believe you will benefit from a larger company structure while maintaining small company value. We would like to thank all our loyal customers and look forward to continued service with you as an employee of MEI.”

About Minnesota Elevator, Inc. Since 1971, MEI has specialized in the manufacture, installation, modernization, and servicing of various types of elevators. Our manufactured equipment is found in nearly every US state, Canadian Provinces as well as several foreign countries. In addition, we install, modernize, and service equipment in the Midwest.

Founded in 1971 by John Romnes

Vertitron Midwest , Mankato, MN “acquired in 1989.

Badger Elevator; Milwaukee, WI – acquired in

Dynatron Elevator , Kansas City, MO ”acquired in 2010.

Lagerquist Elevator, Duluth/ Minneapolis, MN – acquired in 2012.

Cemco, a division of OTIS/UTC, Pennsylvania, PA” acquired in

Precision Elevator, Denver, CO – acquired in 2015.

Michigan Elevator, Detroit, MI – acquired in

Wagner Scavenger Pump, Cedar Rapids, lA ”acquired in

Express Elevator, Joseph, MO ”acquired in 2017.

Eagle Elevator, Harrisonville, MO – acquired in

B & D Elevator, Flint, MI – acquired in

Code Data Plate, Houston, TX ”acquired in

We ask for your patience during this transition. You will receive the same great service and the contracted elevators will remain on there normal rotation for maintenance. Larger projects that are in progress will continue through completion. Obviously, some changes will apply, one namely being the “look” as well as changing your vendor information/ set-up. If there is paperwork that needs to be completed, please submit and we will give it immediate attention.

Contact Information:

MEI — Kansas City

1144 Booth St

Kansas City, MO 66103

816-221-3778

Main Office and Manufacturing Plant:

MEI — Total Elevator Solutions

19336 607th Avenue

Mankato, MN 56001

PH (507) 245-3060

WWW.MEIUSA.COM