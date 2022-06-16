Global Sales Of Craft Beer Is Poised To Expand Positively At A CAGR Of Over 6.9% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

The global craft beer market was estimated to have a valuation of US$ 76.3 Bn in 2020 and have reached US$ 81.64 Bn in 2021. The market is going to witness a steady CAGR rate of 6.9%, during the forecast period 2022-2032. By the end of 2032, this market is expected to project a global valuation of US$ 174.68 Bn

Prominent Key Players Of The Craft Beer Market Survey Report:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Heineken Holding N.V

Boston Beer Company Inc.

Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Duvel Moortgat NV

FIFCO USA

Bells Brewery Inc.

D.G Yuengling & Sons Inc.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing Company

MillerCoors LLC

Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

Alaskan Brewing Company

Key Segments Covered in the Craft Beer Industry Survey

By Product Brown Ale Craft Beer Pale Ale Craft Beer Porter Craft Beer Stout Craft Beer Pale Lager Craft Beer Pilsner Craft Beer Marzens Craft Beer Bocks Craft Beer Other Craft Beer Products



By Brewer American Sour Craft Beer Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer



Sales Channel Craft Beer Sales via Microbreweries Craft Beer Sales via Brewpubs Craft Beer Sales via Contract Brewing Companies Craft Beer Sales via Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Craft Beer Market report provide to the readers?

Craft Beer fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Craft Beer player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Craft Beer in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Craft Beer.

The report covers following Craft Beer Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Craft Beer market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Craft Beer

Latest industry Analysis on Craft Beer Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Craft Beer Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Craft Beer demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Craft Beer major players

Craft Beer Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Craft Beer demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

