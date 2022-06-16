Global Sales Of Craft Beer Is Poised To Expand Positively At A CAGR Of Over 6.9% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Posted on 2022-06-16 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Craft Beer Market Analysis Report By Product (Brown Ale, Pale Ale, Porter, Stout, Pale Lager, Pilsner, Marzens, Bocks) By Brewer (American Sour, Non-Alcoholic, Belgian Fruit Lambic, Craft Beer) By Sales Channel (Microbreweries, Brewpubs), By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global craft beer market was estimated to have a valuation of US$ 76.3 Bn in 2020 and have reached US$ 81.64 Bn in 2021. The market is going to witness a steady CAGR rate of 6.9%, during the forecast period 2022-2032. By the end of 2032, this market is expected to project a global valuation of US$ 174.68 Bn

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=181

Prominent Key Players Of The Craft Beer Market Survey Report:

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
  • Heineken Holding N.V
  • Boston Beer Company Inc.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Co.
  • Duvel Moortgat NV
  • FIFCO USA
  • Bells Brewery Inc.
  • D.G Yuengling & Sons Inc.
  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
  • Stone Brewing Co.
  • New Belgium Brewing Company
  • MillerCoors LLC
  • Mark Anthony Brands Inc.
  • Alaskan Brewing Company

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=181

Key Segments Covered in the Craft Beer Industry Survey

  • By Product

    • Brown Ale Craft Beer
    • Pale Ale Craft Beer
    • Porter Craft Beer
    • Stout Craft Beer
    • Pale Lager Craft Beer
    • Pilsner Craft Beer
    • Marzens Craft Beer
    • Bocks Craft Beer
    • Other Craft Beer Products

  • By Brewer

    • American Sour Craft Beer
    • Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
    • Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer
    • Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer
    • Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer

  • Sales Channel

    • Craft Beer Sales via Microbreweries
    • Craft Beer Sales via Brewpubs
    • Craft Beer Sales via Contract Brewing Companies
    • Craft Beer Sales via Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Craft Beer Market report provide to the readers?

  • Craft Beer fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Craft Beer player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Craft Beer in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Craft Beer.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/181

The report covers following Craft Beer Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Craft Beer market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Craft Beer
  • Latest industry Analysis on Craft Beer Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Craft Beer Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Craft Beer demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Craft Beer major players
  • Craft Beer Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Craft Beer demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Craft Beer Market report include:

  • How the market for Craft Beer has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Craft Beer on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Craft Beer?
  • Why the consumption of Craft Beer highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/report/2063/biodegradable-packaging-material-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution