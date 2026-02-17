ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. Announces Strategic International Partnership to Strengthen Tech Ties Between Japan and Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd., a globally recognized IT and software development company based in Lahore, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a prominent Japanese technology partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in a strategic initiative aimed at building stronger technological bridges between Japan and Pakistan.

The signing was highlighted by a high-level visit to ArhamSoft’s headquarters in Lahore. The visiting delegation included Dr. Muhammad Rashid Hussain, PhD, PE, and the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi. The visit focused on sharing valuable business insights, discussing the evolving global tech landscape, and formalizing a framework for future growth and collaborative development.

The newly signed MOU lays the groundwork for a long-term alliance that will include new technology projects and cross-border innovation exchanges. This partnership combines ArhamSoft’s extensive experience in IT consulting and custom software development with specialized Japanese expertise in implementing innovative technological solutions to meet the growing digital needs of both nations.

“This partnership is a key step towards building stronger connections between Japan and Pakistan through technology. We look forward to working together on projects that will drive innovation and growth,” noted Dr. Muhammad Rashid Hussain during the signing ceremony.

The event featured in-depth discussions with senior executives from ArhamSoft, including Chaudary Asif, regarding the exploration of new business opportunities, talent development, and the sharing of technology that can benefit the economies of both nations.

This collaboration signals a major new chapter for ArhamSoft as it continues to expand its international footprint. The company remains committed to delivering high-end solutions to the global market, with a specific focus on enhancing digital infrastructure and cross-border business capabilities.

