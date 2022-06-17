Arc Welding Equipment Market 2021 Global Technology, Application, Products Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Arc Welding Equipment Market 2021-2029

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Arc Welding Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Arc Welding Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Arc Welding Equipment market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

The global sales of arc welding equipment reached ~1,600,000 (Units) in 2018, reveals the latest report on the arc welding equipment market by PMR. According to PMR’s analysis, the global arc welding equipment market is projected to register ~6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 and 2029. Rising demand for arc welding products from several end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, energy, and construction are estimated to spur the growth of the arc welding equipment market in the forecast period.

According to the comprehensive research and deep study, increasing number of housing and infrastructure projects and improving public transport facilities, inclusive of railways and roads, are expected to lead to significant growth in the arc welding market globally. Various arc welding technologies, such as Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) and Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) are widely used in the automobile industry. Growth of the market is expected to be further driven by evolving automobile designs in need for competitive arc welding procedures coupled with rising demand for automobiles.

Furthermore, several large-scale infrastructural projects launched as part of governments’ development programs are expected to emerge as major drivers for the growth of the arc welding equipment market in the international foothold. The global arc welding equipment market is estimated to reach the revenues worth ~US$ 5 Bn in 2019, and is expected to witness impressive growth towards the end of 2029.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Daihen Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Obara Group, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc, Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd, Fronius International GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, and Kemppi Oy and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Arc Welding Equipment.

Core Industrial Sectors Remain Prime Revenue Generation Channels

Increasing capital expenditure for construction activities coupled with mega infrastructure projects planned in the developing regions in the near future, are expected to drive the sales of arc welding equipment over the estimated period. Rampant investments in core industrial sectors are expected to drive the demand for arc welding equipment and gases throughout the forecast period.

Though shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) or more commonly known as stick welding technology is the oldest method of arc welding in the market today, it surprisingly holds the largest market share despite other arc welding technologies developed for different applications. Other welding technologies closely following the heels are flux cored arc welding (FCAW), plasma arc welding (PAW), and gas metal arc welding (GMAW). Highly customized and specific welding operations call for gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), which requires professional arc welding experienced personnel as it cannot be automated easily.

Welding operators find semi-automatic arc welding equipment to be more economic and efficient in comparison to manual and automatic arc welding equipment. Thus, increasing demand for semi-automatic arc welding is estimated to drive the global arc welding equipment market growth. Semi-automatic arc welding equipment, such as TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas), MIG (Metal Inert Gas), and flux cored arc welding equipment are gaining traction in the Middle East & Africa market owing to growth in end-use industries, such as construction, energy, automotive, and oil & gas.

Emerging Market Trends Dictated by Technology & Gas Usage

Utilizing helium for the purpose of shielding in arc welding operations might have been fruitful, but its high price and scarcity have led to its uneven usage across various economies around the globe. The usage of helium is especially prevalent in countries where natural gas is abundant, which leads to drastic reduction in selling prices. The U.S., Qatar, and Algeria are some the major countries that produce around a combined 75% of the total global helium production. Helium, in such countries, is sold at around US$ 30,000 per ton, while the selling price in other countries can go up to as high as US$ 75,000 per ton. Recent inflation in helium prices has also been a worrying factor, as crude helium prices rose 135% year-on-year at a recently concluded U.S. government auction.

When it comes to selecting a shielding gas for metal welding operation through arc technology, inert gases top the list in comparison to other gases. Helium and argon are two most common inert gases used in arc welding technology, but the high price of helium forces welding operators to choose argon for shielding purposes. Its low price, coupled with advantageous shielding properties is likely to influence dominance of argon in the arc welding equipment and gas market in the present scenario as well as in the future.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Arc Welding Equipment Market Manufacturers

Arc Welding Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Arc Welding Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the Arc Welding Equipment Market Report:

The Arc Welding Equipment Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Arc Welding Equipment Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

