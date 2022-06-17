Oleochemicals Market Future Trends With Research 2028

Oleochemicals Industry Overview

The global oleochemicals market size was valued at USD 19.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.57% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising consumption of renewable, sustainable, and bio-based chemicals in personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other industries is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the high costs of petrochemical products and shifting preference for eco-friendly products will boost the product demand further. The consumption of oleochemicals in the form of fatty acids, used for the production of soaps and detergents, surfactants, lubricants, varnishes, and pharmaceuticals, is also expected to propel the market growth over the coming years.

Some of the basic 0leochemicals products include specialty esters, glycerol esters, alkoxylates, and others among which specialty esters represent one of the largest product segments. Fatty acids based on animal fats, plant oils, and vegetable oils are used in numerous applications in the industrial, personal care & cosmetic products, and food & beverages sectors.

The consumption of specialty esters in the end-use industries, such as personal care products and cosmetics, is rising, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products for reducing petrochemical dependence is estimated to remain a primary factor driving the market growth.

Manufacturers are taking initiatives aimed at replacing chemically-derived products with bio-based chemicals to minimize the reformulation and re-equipping time and cost. The rising demand for bio-based plastics is also expected to have a positive influence on market growth.

Oleochemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Oleochemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Specialty Esters Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Glycerol Esters Alkoxylates Fatty Amines Others



Oleochemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Personal Care & Cosmetics Consumer Goods Food Processing Textiles Paints & Inks Industrial Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Polymer & Plastic Additives Others



Oleochemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

November 2019: Emery Oleochemicals expanded its distribution partnership with Omya Inc. the company is leveraging the capabilities of Omya to provide technical support to Emery’s U.S. customers for Green Polymer Additives (GPA) products

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global oleochemicals market include:

Cargill, Inc.

SABIC

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

BASF SE

Oleon N.V.

IOI Group Berhad

Wilmar International

Kao Corp.

