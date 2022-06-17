Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Analysis, Key Players, and Forecasts Till 2030

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry Overview

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, increasing adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatments, and rising use of off-label indications are the key drivers of the market. The rising number of patients with immunodeficiency disorders is the primary cause for the development of IVIG preparations.

The global IVIG market is expanding rapidly because of an increasing number of patients with bleeding issues and an increasing number of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) patients. Furthermore, increased investment in the healthcare industry is assisting in the growth of the IVIG market. Additionally, the growing number of patients suffering from autoimmune illnesses and other pathological conditions is fueling market expansion for IVIG products.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently in its last stages, is expected to drive the global market. According to a December 2020 research called “COVID-19 in patients with primary and secondary immunodeficiency: The U.K. experience, 70 percent of 100 people with symptomatic secondary immunodeficiency (SID), primary immunodeficiency (PID), autoinflammatory diseases, and C1 inhibitor deficiency were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 59 percent were admitted to hospitals, with 8 percent dying. As a result, because immunocompromised people are more likely to get COVID-19, the market for intravenous immunoglobulin therapy is predicted to expand during the pandemic.

Aside from the economic crisis, COVID-19 has caused substantial issues for patients with mental and neurological disorders due to their increased susceptibility to infection. An uncommon but deadly illness known as MIS-C (multi-system inflammatory syndrome) has been documented in numerous places among the younger population. Many medical professionals have been evaluating the efficacy of IVIG injection for COVID-19 patients. For instance, in April 2021, Grifols, S.A. a key provider of plasma-derived medicines, contributed to a research study in collaboration with both the NIH and NIAID, to analyze an intravenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin among outpatients, which is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

According to the W.H.O, currently, there are over 50 different Primary Immune Deficiencies (PIDs) such as specific antibody deficiency and X-lined hypo-gamma-globulinemia. PIDs include 176 different types of rare hereditary disorders. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health, approximately 6 million patients are suffering from PID worldwide. Growing incidences of these diseases are expected to boost the demand for immunoglobulin therapies over the forecast period.

The demand for IVIG therapies for the treatment of acquired and primary immunodeficiency diseases is increasing as it is the most effective and the only available treatment option. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle habits, including consumption of saturated fats, salt, and sugars, less physical activities, and high alcohol consumption have led to an increase in the prevalence of these diseases. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as obesity and antibody deficiency disorders is expected to fuel the growth.

According to NIH data, over 500,000 persons in the U.S. suffer from more than 200 distinct types of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDDs). The rising prevalence of primary and acquired immunodeficiency illnesses including AIDS and X-linked hypogammaglobulinemia is projected to increase the demand for immunoglobulin therapy during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising cost of IVIG therapy is projected to be a significant barrier to market expansion. Immunoglobulin infusions are typically given once every 3 to 4 weeks, and the therapy is ongoing around 12-16 sessions yearly. The estimated cost of IVIG is USD 73.89 per gram, with a total cost of USD 10,000 depending on the severity of the illness. Immunoglobulin replacement treatments are long-term therapies that typically last 6 months. As per the ABIM Foundation, the expense of IgG treatment therapy exceeds USD 30,000 a year.

Market Share Insights

April 2022 : Grifols S.A. completed its purchase of Biotest, a significant and transformative deal that will boost growth and innovation. Grifols’ purchase of Biotest AG allows it to accelerate and extend its product range, boost patient access to plasma medicines, operate the biggest private European network of plasma facilities (87 sites), and boost revenue growth and margin development.

: Grifols S.A. completed its purchase of Biotest, a significant and transformative deal that will boost growth and innovation. Grifols’ purchase of Biotest AG allows it to accelerate and extend its product range, boost patient access to plasma medicines, operate the biggest private European network of plasma facilities (87 sites), and boost revenue growth and margin development. January 2022: Argenx SE confirmed that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare certified VYVGART intravenous infusion for the treatment of severe adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis who do not respond adequately to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressive treatments.

Argenx SE confirmed that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare certified VYVGART intravenous infusion for the treatment of severe adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis who do not respond adequately to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressive treatments. February 2021: Pfizer gained US FDA clearance for the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with PANZYGA, an intravenous immunoglobulin to cure adult patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market include:

Biotest AG

Baxter International Inc.

Octapharma AG

LFB Biotechnologies

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

China Biologics Products Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma

BDI Pharma Inc.

