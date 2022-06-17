Gypsum Board Market Segments, Key Players Strategies, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2028

Gypsum Board Industry Overview

The global gypsum board market size was valued at USD 45.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand from the residential construction sector coupled with increasing consumer spending on advanced construction materials is expected to drive the product demand. The rapidly growing construction industry across the major economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Russia, is expected to support the market growth. Moreover, the rising scope of innovative applications in the construction sector is likely to boost product demand. In the U.S., the market stood at USD 13.57 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period.

The growing construction industry and the rising demand for single-family and multi-family house constructions in the country are anticipated to augment the product demand over the forecast period. The increasing trend of making aesthetic improvements in the building structures due to the product’s ability to offer innovative designs and textures on its surface is likely to increase its penetration in high-end construction applications.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Gypsum Board Market

For instance, wallboards and ceiling boards are widely used to enhance the interior in residential and commercial buildings. Increasing urban migration in major economies, rise in government spending in the real estate market for residential construction, and the growing need for high-end residential homes are anticipated to aid the market growth. However, fluctuations in the raw material prices and strict regulations regarding gypsum mining may hamper the market growth.

Leading players in the market are focusing on increasing their production capacities and introduce advanced products with improved strength and durability. Moreover, the players are investing in R&D to develop products that are specific to interior decorative applications with the addition of designs and textures. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Metal Stamping Market : The global metal stamping market size was valued at USD 206.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global metal stamping market size was valued at USD 206.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. Aluminum Extrusion Market: The global aluminum extrusion market size was valued at USD 87.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Gypsum Board Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gypsum board market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Gypsum Board Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Wallboard Ceiling Board Pre-Decorated Boards Others



Gypsum Board Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Pre-engineered Building Residential Industrial Commercial Institutional



Gypsum Board Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

April 2022: France-based Saint-Gobain and building materials producer Dalsan have signed a joint-venture agreement, pursuant to which they will merge their gypsum wallboard operations in Turkey.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global gypsum board market include:

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

Knauf Gips KG

Gulf Gypsum Co.

USG Corp.

National Gypsum Company

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Order a free sample PDF of the Gypsum Board Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.