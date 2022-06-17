Fluorocarbon Gases Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2016 – 2026

The compounds and the products utilizing fluorocarbons subsidize significantly to the quality of life while. Over the years many new technologies are being introduced that are fuelling investments in industrial in fluorocarbon gases market to utilize its properties to produce electrical equipment and products at a large scale. The improved technologies in air conditioning in buildings, food-preserving refrigeration, insulation systems, motor vehicles and others.

The industry is entering into a fast moving phase. Growing number of industry players is rising the competition into unprecedented heights. Many fluorocarbon gases have a very high global warming potentials. Fluorinated gases are removed only in the upper atmosphere when they are damaged by sunlight. In general, fluorinated gases are the most long lasting type of gases emitted by human activities.

The chemicals and materials vertical is slated to witness emphasis shifting towards new-fangled value streams as well as applications driving it. One amongst them would be feedstock volatility, which is bound to influence the export competitiveness throughout. Plus, decarbonisation is making inroads, wherein renewable and recycled feedstock-based polymers are inevitable with regards to product offerings.

Digital sales and remote sales channels are already there to join the bandwagon. The “go green” initiative is bound to go a long way, as things like global warming would never be taken casually again. Persistence Market Research has its team of knowledge and research experts in the form of consultants and analysts to cater to the needs of the key stakeholders.

Fluorocarbon Gases Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growing need of high-end industrial activities in different industrial applications is pushing the end users to invest in and deploy fluorocarbon gases, subsequently growing the global fluorocarbon gases market. The demand is growing in industrial applications such as electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, home appliances etc. which is acting as one of the biggest driver for the increasing demand of the fluorocarbon gases and global fluorocarbon gases market dispersion.

In spite of of being in flammable, compact, and reliable source raw material/compound the fluorocarbon suffers from some challenges such as the changing legislations and strict mandates upon its usage. The gases are ozone depletion substances whose production and usage are controlled under an international agreement called ‘Montreal Protocol’. In some of the regions, usage of CFC’s and HCFC’s is phased out under this international agreement, and are being replaced by HFC’s. This is expected to restrain the global fluorocarbon market from growing.

Fluorocarbon Gases Market: Segmentation

By format

Feedstocks

Refrigerants

Solvents

Blowing Agents

Aerosol Propellants

By types

HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons)

CFCs (Chlorofluorocarbons)

HCFCs (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons)

PFCs (Per fluorinated carbons)

Others (SF6 {sulphur hexafluoride})

By application

Consumer Electronics

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Equipments

Household Appliances

Automotive

Chemicals

Semiconductors

Healthcare

Others (Industrial Solutions, etc.)

Fluorocarbon Gases Market: Regional Outlook

The global fluorocarbon gases market is projected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. APAC is projected to withstand its control on the global fluorocarbon gases market. The region is anticipated to uphold its dominance in the global fluorocarbon gases market due to consistently growing demand for fluorocarbon gases from developing economies such as China and India. China is the largest market opportunity in terms of revenue in APAC region. North American and Europe are likely to follow the Asia market in terms of growth in global fluorocarbon gases market.

Fluorocarbon Gases Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global fluorocarbon gases market are Daikin Industries, Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC, INOX Group, Hindustan Flurocarbons Limited, Fluorocarbon, among others. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

