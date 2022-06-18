SML-LXIL0603 Narrow-Beam Surface Mount LED from Lumex Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring powerful narrow beam LEDs from Lumex in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

Lumex’s SML-LXIL0603 narrow beam surface mount LEDs feature a narrow viewing angle of 75˚ (2x½). Since light output from a LED chip is very directional, higher light output is achieved by concentrating light in a tight beam. The narrower the viewing angle, the higher the mcd rating.

These LEDs deliver increased intensity of more than 10X compared to traditional 0603 LEDs, and they are available in four colors: Red, Yellow, Green and Blue.

The SML-LXIL0603 is an ideal solution for a wide range of markets and applications, including Portable Medical Diagnostics, Telecommunications, Industrial Controls, Appliances, Security and Transportation.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/lumex-sml-lxil0603-leds-narrow-beam-surface-mount.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

