Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Novel “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Three: The Story Of Gerda And Kai”

New York, NY, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing has announced the release of Sci-Fi/Fantasy novel, “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Three: The Story Of Gerda And Kai” by author G.W. Mullins.

Best-Selling author, G.W. Mullins, adds a new volume to his highly successful adult dark fantasy “Rise Of The Snow Queen” with the third of a four-part series. What begins as a simple, bittersweet tale about a man turned into a polar bear, grandly unfolds into a rich, mythical adventure in the book series Rise Of The Snow Queen. Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, author G.W. Mullins expands on this story creating a new mythology that takes readers into the world of snow and ice.

In book three: To save the life of her friend Kai, Gerda a young innocent girl, sets out on a magical journey which will change her life forever. Along the way, she finds a great power within herself, and a gift she never imagined from her deceased mother. As Gerda challenges one of the most powerful creatures alive, the Snow Queen, she discovers she is stronger than she ever imagined. The battleground is laid out for an all-out war of witchcraft and magic.

“Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Three: The Story Of Gerda And Kai” is available in Hardback Book ISBN: 978-1-958221-02-0, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-958221-03-7 and Kindle eBook: ASIN‏: ‎ B0B4381FXZ. All print book formats can be found at great book sellers such as Amazon, Walmart.com, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Books-A-Million, Powell’s City of Books and many more locations world-wide.

​For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for more than 11 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.”

His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen” featuring book one “The Polar Bear King” and book two “The War Of The Witches.” Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Dark-lighter Book One Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” & “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2022).