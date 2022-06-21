NCRISC-2018: Second International Conference

Jaipur, India, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — With the growing age of the modern world, the education world and its pattern are also changing. Due to continuous progress in the country, it has become significant the world of education could reach students or young generation in different ways or methods so that they can be prepared for the future. The young generations are the leaders, teachers, inventors, or the businessman (women) of tomorrow. For this, they require proper skills and knowledge other than their academic education so that they will not require any further preparation to survive in the competitive world.

With this view, Arya College of Engineering and IT is going to organize 2nd National Conference for the Department of Computer Science and IT on Recent Innovation in Software and Computer on 10th and 11th March 2018 at Arya 1st Old Campus. The main focus of organizing this conference is to promote various research and developmental activities in the fields of Engineering and Technology. The Chief Patron of the program will be Er. Anurag Agarwal and the patron will be Dr Dhananjay Gupta. The organizing Secretary will be Prof. Vibhakar Pathak, Convener will be Prof. Akhil Pandey and the Co-Convener will be Er. Vishal Srivastav and Mr Rahul Sharma. It is technically sponsored by International Journal of Engineering and Techniques.

NCRISC 2018 will provide an opportunistic forum and a vibrant platform for the professionals, researchers and industry practitioners so that they can share their original research work or practical developmental experiences on specific new challenges and emerging issues in relation with Information and Technology.

The Conference will focus on several issues of the society that includes High-Performance Computing; Cloud computing, Automation, Aerospace Engineering, Machine Learning, Database, IoT, Applied Science and Mathematics and various others. The last date of Submission for the participants was 5th of March. The selected paper will be peer-reviewed and evaluated by the Review Committee of NCRISC – 2018 based on different aspects that include content, topic, presentation, demonstration, number of errors and many others. The final accepted and appreciated papers will be published in the International Journal of Engineering and techniques along with the Journal approved by UGC. The Conference will start with the Inauguration and ended with the Valedictory Function at the campus itself. The whole event will be divided into Five Sessions that contains different activities. All the authors or the participants are provided with the special certificates. Single Kit will be provided for each Research paper. Participants are required to send the paper in the standard IEEE pdf format to the concerned authorities.

Home Page