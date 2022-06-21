Prime Healthcare Hospitals Rank Among Nation’s Best According to The Leapfrog Group

Ontario, CA, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Twenty-five hospitals in Prime Healthcare received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Prime’s hospitals as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

Many of the Prime hospitals have received ‘As’ from The Leapfrog Group over multiple consecutive periods. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Prime Healthcare, with 45 hospitals in 14 states, is one of the nation’s premier health systems recognized for its quality and patient safety initiatives and performance. This year, Prime Healthcare was recognized by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum with the prestigious 2021 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award. In addition, Prime’s hospitals received nearly 300 quality awards from Healthgrades, and Prime has more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for seven consecutive years than any other health system in the country. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 58 times by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

“We commend our dedicated staff and physicians for achieving this quality and safety recognition from The Leapfrog Group,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “It is an honor and a privilege to care for patients during their most vulnerable times. Putting patients and their safety first has and always will be a top priority at Prime Healthcare.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The spring 2022 Prime hospital awardees are: Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino, CA; Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH; Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Encino Hospital Medical Center, Encino, CA; Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX; La Palma Intercommunity, La Palma, CA; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, KS; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ; San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA; Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; and St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.

To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.