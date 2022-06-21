Freedom Tree introduced Teak Wood Furniture Collection

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — India’s homegrown home decor brand Freedom Tree introduces teak wood furniture designs for Indian households.

Freedom Tree is constantly offering high-quality furniture pieces that are well-suited to Indian homes and well-known for improving aesthetics and uplifting indoor spaces. Teak wood furniture is now available to Indian customers from Freedom Tree.

The new teak wood furniture collection has been artistically designed and handcrafted by skilled artisans. Teak wood beds, teak wood sofas, teak wood chairs, teak wood tables, teak wood chairs, storage furniture, and other items are included in this collection.

When it comes to products made of high-quality teak wood, each piece of furniture will be created to last for generations. Freedom Tree, as a home decor brand, not only designs furniture but also delivers the experience to both Indian and international households. Visit to see their most recent teak wood furniture collection.

“We at Freedom Tree are not just creating furniture pieces, we’re delivering emotions that feel through each and every furniture piece and home decor product,” said Freedom Tree spokesperson Rishabh Khosla of the new teak wood furniture collection. Furthermore, Rishabh stated that this new teak wood furniture collection is exclusively designed for Indian home lovers, and that they can place orders through our online home decor portal or simply visit our nearest store, which is located in Mumbai, Goa, and Bangalore.

When it comes to the collection, teak wood sofas and accent chairs are made of high-quality wood that provides comfort. Teak wood beds are well-designed, and live edge wood gives these pieces a characteristic appeal. Visit Freedom Tree to explore more about authentic teak wood beds collection.

About Freedom Tree

Freedom Tree is a home decor firm dedicated to providing high-quality, designer furniture and home decor. They provide modern to contemporary furniture that is one-of-a-kind and handcrafted by skilled artisans. Freedom Tree’s designs are influenced by Indian tradition, culture, and nature, and it is distinctive and appealing to Indian home decor enthusiasts.