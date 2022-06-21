The Native Starch Market To Move Beyond The Monotony

The Native Starch Market is expected to glaze over immune-boosting claims being ushered. The products that were the lifeline for several years are onto modification of their packaging for calling out potential immune-boosting ingredients like vitamins D, C, A, protein, and others. The foods naturally rich in these ingredients are being preferred and the scenario is expected to persist. This would be the food industry in future.

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global native starch market in its upcoming outlook, titled ‘Native Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026’. In terms of value, the global native starch market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.

Scope of the Report

The native starch market is segmented on the basis of source, form, end use, and region. On the basis of source, the global native starch market is segmented into, corn, wheat, potatoes, tapioca, and others. The corn segment is anticipated to increase at the highest rate, owing to its versatile nature and wide range of applications in the food and beverages industry. Starches are mostly used for texturizing and thickening purposes. They also help in stabilising the shelf life of food products, dough improvement, increasing the cooking tolerance of food items, and volume expansion. Owing to these properties, corn starch is given preference over other native starches. The rising health conscious population across the globe is one of the major factors that is driving the demand for native starches, as they are free from any chemicals or physical modification. Moreover, manufacturers of native starches are undertaking several research and development initiatives to develop superior and novel quality products to cater to the growing demand from health conscious people.

On the basis of end use, global native starch market is segmented into food and beverages, paper industry, feed industry, and others. Furthermore, food and beverages is sub-segmented into dairy products, bakery, soups & sauces, infant formula, convenience foods, snacks & confectionary, beverages, and others. On the basis of region the global native starch market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa.

Focus on Personal Health

The millennial population is becoming concerned about their health and their family’s health, which has resulted in the increased expenditure on food products with natural ingredients, as these are perceived to be free from additives, hormones, and antibiotics, and being non-GMO. These products are primarily unmodified, environment-friendly, and produced without the use of any synthetic substances and chemicals. Hence, consumers, especially the millennial age group, prefer natural ingredient-based products, and this trend is expected to increase the demand for native starch in the global market.

Global Native Starch Market: Competition Dashboard

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the native starch market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the native starch space. Native starch key players include Ingredion Inc., Cargill, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, BENEO GmbH, Kent Corporation, MGP Ingredients, Inc., AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia Sa, Thai Flour Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Avebe U.A, Amylco LLC, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., among other native starch manufacturers.

Global Native Starch Market: Key Insights

The growth of the native starch market is supported by the demand for unmodified and chemical-free ingredients; versatile nature; increasing application in the bakery industry; native starch-based food products being at a lucrative nexus of both, health and ethical consumerism; and increasing popularity of private label brands.

