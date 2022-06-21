Redpoint Wilmington Provides Extraordinary Student Living

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Wilmington is pleased to announce they provide extraordinary student living solutions for individuals attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The housing complex offers students the independent lifestyle they want with convenient access to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Redpoint Wilmington, students will find various floor plans, including three and four-bedroom units suitable to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate that includes Internet access, lawn service, parking, in-unit laundry, and valet trash service. Parking spaces are available for an additional monthly fee.

Redpoint Wilmington has built a comfortable lifestyle for students with access to all community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, a hot tub, an outdoor lounge, grilling stations, and more. The gated community features 24-hour on-site management to resolve issues promptly. Residents are invited to regular social events to enjoy social time with friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique student living accommodations can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Wilmington website or calling 1-910-765-0300.

About Redpoint Wilmington: Redpoint Wilmington is an off-campus housing community offering three and four-bedroom pet-friendly units to share with friends or other students. The per-person rental rate protects residents against roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent. The housing complex offers amenities that ensure an independent lifestyle close to campus.

