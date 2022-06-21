Redpoint Norman Offers Off-Campus Housing for University of Oklahoma Students

Norman, Oklahoma, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Norman is pleased to announce they offer off-campus housing for University of Oklahoma students. They understand the importance of providing students with comfortable accommodations for an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Redpoint Norman offers various floor plans to suit each student’s accommodation needs. Residents can select two, three, four, and five-bedroom units to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a per-person rate, including Internet access, water and sewer, and trash services. Furniture packages are available for an additional monthly fee.

At Redpoint Norman, students will live a better quality of life with community amenities that make student living more enjoyable. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center, an entertainment room with billiards, a resort-style pool, an outdoor lounge and fire pit, and a sand volleyball court. The pet-friendly complex allows students to bring their furry friends to college. Social events occur throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Norman website or calling 1-405-366-1900.

About Redpoint Norman: Redpoint Norman is an off-campus housing community for students attending the University of Oklahoma. They have raised the bar for student-oriented housing to help students live a better quality of life while remaining close to campus. The housing complex aims to help students enjoy their college experience to its fullest potential.

