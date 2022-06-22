Burner Management System Market Growth Drivers, Vendor Landscape and Raw Material Outlook

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Burner Management System Industry Overview

The global burner management system market size is expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the rapid rate of industrial development worldwide, coupled with the need to improve plant uptime and ensure regulatory compliance. Rise in regulations concerning employee safety at workplace is also expected to drive the adoption of burner management systems globally. A typical BMS is responsible for the safe start-up, shutdown, and operation of a boiler.

Burner Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global burner management system market on the basis of platform, fuel type, end-use, component, system size, application, and region.

Based on the Platform Insights, the market is segmented into Distributed Control System (DCS) and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC).

The PLC segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period.

The market for the distributed control system BMS platform segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Fuel Type Insights, the market is segmented into Oil, Gas and Others.

Presently, BMS for gas-powered burners witness higher demand across several industries as they are environmentally friendly as compared to oil and coal-powered ones.

In 2018, the gas segment accounted for over 50% share of the overall market.

The segment is expected to dominate the global market for the burner management system over the forecast period.

Governments worldwide are enforcing stringent environment norms to minimize pollution levels. These norms are expected to drive the adoption of gas-fired burners as combustion of natural gas releases meager amounts of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), and other reactive hydrocarbons and virtually no particulate matter.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Power, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Others.

The oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2018. Various applications in the oil and gas sector, such as heaters, line heaters, dehydrators, separators, and re-boilers, require burner (heat) and BMS to facilitate the proper functioning of the equipment.

In the chemical industry, the market for BMS is likely to witness a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software.

The hardware segment is estimated to emerge as the largest revenue-generating segment over the forecast period.

The segment comprises flame detectors, actuators & controllers, shut-off valves, ignition units, and alarms & shutdowns.

& controllers, shut-off valves, ignition units, and alarms & shutdowns. Of these, the alarms & shutdowns sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

Based on the System Size Insights, the market is segmented into Small, Medium and Large.

The medium burner management systems segment is expected to account for approximately 44% of the overall market share by 2025.

The segment accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2018 as well.

The market for the large burner management system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Single-Burner and Multiple-Burner.

The increasing complexity of the multiple-burner environment is expected to create the demand for safety systems over the forecast period.

The multiple-burner segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue to lead over the forecast period.

The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

Burner Management System Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some of the top companies have started providing advanced systems that offer benefits such as redundancy management, built-in diagnostics, and error checking.

Some prominent players in the Burner Management System market include

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric

ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Honeywell

