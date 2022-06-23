Ats Destinaire – Newly Launched Ultra-luxury society in Noida Extension

Noida, India, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ats Destinaire is the recently launched residential property by the group of Ats. it offers three BHK and four BHK Ultra spacious apartments in sector 1. Greater Noida West, Noida Extension.

Noida West (Noida Extension). It’s situated in the prime location in the Noida extension since it’s located in the middle of the road linking the Noida extension with Sector 78 Noida. The ats apartments in Noida Extension are exceptionally designed and feature high-end design and construction. It’s brimming with the latest recreational and civic facilities.

ATS Destinaire Greater Noida features all modern amenities such as club and banquet facilities, sports facilities and gyms, swimming pools, central parks, sitting areas, lawns, recreational greens, three-tier security piped garbage collection, gas supply security, and many other services. The projects could include outdoor games such as a badminton court and a lawn tennis court, the pool, and indoor games for sports facilities. You will find facilities like a pool, billiards skate rink, basketball court tables, gym, snooker tennis and carom, chess and many other board games. In addition to games, you can find banquet facilities and party halls.

Since this project is situated near the entrance point of the Noida extension, it’s 5 minutes away from the central Noida. The road that connects sector 78 is right next to it and makes it easy to travel to the Noida expressway in central Noida and south Delhi. The closest metro stations to them are Sector 78 Noida, and the metro station scheduled to open is located close by at Noida extensions’ first roundabout. The metro station and the metro station are just a few minutes away.

The reasons you should think about ATS Destinaire?

Just 5 minutes only 5 minutes away from Sector 78 Metro Station

A multipurpose sports field makes it an excellent playground for children.

The benefit of 4.78 acres of forest being developed using the Miyawaki Technique

About 30 times more trees are planted compared to traditional plantation methods

All apartments face Central Greens and Spacious and bright Apartments

The next one is Central Noida with Greater Noida West Rates

25.0 percent price appreciation in the last year

Amenities Available With ATS

Fountains, horticulture, and lush lawns and fountains are among the attractions in ATS Destinaire. Beautifully designed roads and landscapes are like a beautiful ornament to this residential complex. Clean air, fresh breath and being free of pollution make ATS the top location. In addition, you can enjoy modern-day living spaces for a reasonable price. ATS recognizes that what you invest or put into the housing property is the life-long income you earn. More efficient and appropriate returns are part of the business.

The Project is the perfect solution to your concerns. When you have invested in this business, it is a sign that you will get a more significant share of your life. Peace and harmony are essential to human existence, however, the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle can’t be achieved simultaneously in the chaotic world. Your life is often filled with a variety of choices. However, ATS Destinaire is the one-stop solution to all of these issues.

Location Advantages

2 minutes Drive from FNG Expressway (under construction)

3 minutes to drive to the nearest hospital

5 minutes drive to the closest metro station located in the sector. The number 78.

5 minutes drive to the New City Center Mall at Kisan Chowk

10 minutes drive to NH 24-hours

10 minutes drive to Fortis hospital as well as Kailash Hospital

It takes 12 mins to drive from Mall of India (Sec – 18)

What’s amazing?