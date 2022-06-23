Green Tree Electronics Sees New Development in the Electronic Components Industry

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a leading distributor of obsolete electronic components. For over 20 years in the electronic business, they are giving electronic parts and administrations to worldwide enterprises.

GreenTree Electronics is a specialist in offering traceable and authentic electronic parts with electronic components testing service, straight from producers and worldwide systems administration wholesalers, and is the main distributor of obsolete Electronic Components.

For 20 years in the electronic business, they are giving electronic parts and worth added services to the worldwide business including Industrial, Medical, Communication, Defense, and Consumer applications. Presently they have turned into specialists in giving traceable and authenticated electronic parts, straight from producers and from our worldwide systems administration of diversified merchants.

GreenTree Electronics is known for producing these:

FPGA: A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is a client customized and planned IC. It contains a bunch of programmable rationale blocks in clusters that are associated by utilizing the order of reconfigurable interconnects. The fundamental goal of FPGA is to perform logic combinations and number juggling capabilities up to complex calculations.

Distributor of integrated circuits: GreenTree Electronics offers a brand arrangement of Integrated Circuits of the world’s driving producers with skill in Micro-Processors and DSP for Networking, Embedded frameworks, Imaging, and Video.

Distributor of flash memory: GreenTree Electronics offers Memories that incorporate Volatile and non-Volatile IC’s and Memory modules of world-driving makers: Micron, Nanya, Samsung, PSC, Infineon, Kingston, IDT, ISSI, Hitachi, Cypress, NEC, and Toshiba.