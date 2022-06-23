The Magnolia at Auburn Creates a Comfortable Student Living Environment

Auburn, Alabama, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Magnolia at Auburn is pleased to announce that they have created a comfortable student living environment for individuals attending Auburn University. They recognize the value of an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-site activities.

At The Magnolia at Auburn, students can live alone in a one-bedroom unit or share a two or three-bedroom apartment with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Standard and deluxe units are available. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer. An optional furniture package is available for an additional monthly fee.

The Magnolia at Auburn offers various community amenities to give students a well-rounded college experience. These features include two resort-style swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and a theater room. An on-site dog park makes student living more convenient for pet owners.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student living options can find out more by visiting The Magnolia at Auburn website or calling 1-334-325-0032.

About The Magnolia at Auburn: The Magnolia at Auburn is an off-campus housing complex near Auburn University with various floor plans available for students. The per-person rental rate provides a comfortable lifestyle without worrying about whether roommates can pay their share. Pets are welcome, allowing students to share their college experiences with their furry companions.

