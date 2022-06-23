Intelligent Vending Machines Market to Register Growth at 13.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Intelligent Vending Machines Industry Overview

The global intelligent vending machines market size is anticipated to reach USD 55.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in the demand for self-service technology across Europe and the North American region driven due to automation technology advancement and the rising adoption of contactless vending machines is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Intelligent vending machines are integrated with technologies such as LCD/touchscreen, gesture-based interaction, cashless systems, telemetry systems, voice recognition, digital signage, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, among others.

These integrated machines enable self-ordering as a convenient activity as of payment a variety of payment methods such as debit or credit cards, mobile wallets, and QR codes, among others. The integration of intelligent vending machines with coming of the age technologies such as IoT, cloud, smart sensors, voice & face recognition, and central pricing management & real-time sales data analytics enables interaction between the vending machine and the consumer. These advanced features provide intelligence to the intelligent vending machines by analyzing and responding to consumers and offer a superior visual experience with interactive marketing promotions.

The dynamic features of the intelligent vending machine include efficient stock control, predictive maintenance, smart payment options, and multiple payment methods, among others. Post COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing preference of consumers toward cashless payments, is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the intelligent vending machines market. The advancement in mobile payment technologies due to technologies such as Near-field Communication (NFC), has made the payment process a faster, easier, and a contactless process which decreases the cash management costs and reduces the theft & vandalism threats significantly, further promoting the adoption of intelligent vending machines in manufacturing, commercial malls, and commercial offices.

IoT and advanced analytics help in gaining consumer insights on buying preferences, patterns, and average expenditures. Interactive displays help vendors to generate more revenue through the display of marketing advertisements and developing loyalty programs. For instance, in February 2022, U.S.-based Mars Wrigley partnered with Switzerland-based Selecta for the development of intelligent vending machines. With this partnership, both the companies plan to introduce IoT-based intelligent vending machines with 48-inch touch screens, product information, consumer analytics, and smart payment processing feature in the European region.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intelligent vending machines market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Beverages, Snacks, Food, Confections and Others.

The snacks category is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing product sub-segment, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing focus on healthy products, longer working hours, and innovative new product launches, among others.

The market demand for food was valued at USD 6.99 billion in 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13.1%s during the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Commercial malls & retail stores, Offices, Educational Institutes and Others.

Offices are the fastest-growing segment of the intelligent vending machine market in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing sub-segment is the largest sub-segment and is valued was valued at USD 5.65 billion in 2021 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Intelligent Vending Machines Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Industry players are increasingly focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies by acquiring relatively smaller industry participants and other ecosystem players. Market participants are further emphasizing collaborating with other players to expand and optimize their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Intelligent Vending Machines market include

Crane Co.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Bianchi

Vending Group S.p.A

Azkoyen Group

FAS International S.p.A.

N&W Global Vending S.p.A.

Rhea Vendors Group

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Sanden Corp.

Seaga, Jofemar

Royal Vendors

