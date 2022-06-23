Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size Worth USD 84.58 Billion by 2030 | Grand View Research

San Francisco, California , USA, June 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Overview

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was valued at USD 53.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is anticipated to reach USD 84.58 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for clean water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with infrastructural developments in the water management industry is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Wastewater and its discharge sludge contain several valuable resources, including phosphorus, and nitrogen, which can be recovered and reused to preserve threatened resources. Thus, a rising focus on reducing water consumption by reusing wastewater to ensure resource efficiency and support a globular economy is likely to open new avenues for market growth.

Rapid technological developments in the global industry are expected to positively influence short- as well as long-term modifications at water & wastewater management facilities. Market players are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced technologies to develop more efficient and effective solutions for water management, thereby driving the product demand.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water & wastewater treatment equipment market based on the equipment, process, application, and region:

Based on the Equipment Insights, the market is segmented into Membrane Separation, Biological, Disinfection, Sludge Treatment and Others.

The membrane separation segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for 19.81% of global sales. This segment is predicted to expand at the quickest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.

The tertiary treatment process segment led the market in 2021 accounting for over 43.0% share of the global revenue and is expected to expand further at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The secondary treatment process segment is expected to register the second-fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Municipal and Industrial.

The municipal application segment led the market and accounted for a 66.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Growing urban population coupled with favorable government policies focused on promoting infrastructure development are expected to increase the product demand in the municipal sector, especially in developing markets like China, India, and Brazil.

The industrial application segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of both multinational and regional players that are engaged in the designing, manufacturing, distribution, and installation of a wide range of products. Major companies have invested heavily in R&D initiatives. They are furthermore focusing on integrating advanced technologies to develop more effective and efficient solutions, which can be utilized in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment market include

Veolia

SUEZ

DuPont

Pentair plc

Xylem, Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

