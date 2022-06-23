Thermal Interface Materials Market Analysis, Major Competitor and Strategies, Regional Outlook 2030

Thermal Interface Materials Industry Overview

The global thermal interface materials market size was estimated at USD 1.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% between 2022 to 2030.

The increasing use of electronic consumer products such as smartphones and laptops, the use of automation in industries in developing countries, and the rising expendable income of the middle-class population are expected to increase the demand for thermal interface materials during the forecast period. Thermal interface materials are applied between two hard surfaces for conducting heat and finding their usage of greater demand for modern electronic devices. Commercial availability of different thermal interface materials in an array of forms coupled with growing applications in the electronic industry is expected to increase the penetration over the coming years.

The increased use of phones and other smart devices has led to an increased demand for thermal interface materials in developed countries such as the U.S. The need for fast-speed networks, higher bandwidth, and increased system performance due to the boom in the computer industry and increased IT activities is also expected to augment the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumer purchase behavior, which has led to increased use of consumer electronics such as tablets, phones, and video games. Automated applications are also in high demand in applications such as those in the pharmaceutical and medical industries due to the increased demand for drugs and medical equipment following pandemics.

Thermal interfaces are commonly known to provide efficient heat management solutions required for improving the system’s overall performance and lifespan. Various products of thermal interfaces available in the market include greases, thermal tapes, elastomeric pads, and solders. The materials selection criteria are based on mechanical factors, electrical insulation, quality, thermal resistance, performance, and material compatibility.

The product is anticipated to witness significant gains owing to its thermal conductivity nature, which helps in strengthening the life and efficiency of the electronic device or the equipment where it finds its application. The product is usually made of conducting materials like silicone, metal oxides, or metals.

Market Share Insights

November 2021: A well-known chemical firm, that is Wacker, is rising the supply of electronic materials to domestic outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the thermal interface materials market include:

3M Company

Dow Corning Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Chomerics

Henker AG & Co., KGaA

Indium Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc

Laird Technologies Inc.

Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd

Zalman Tech Co. Ltd

