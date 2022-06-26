Demand For Special Effect Masterbatches To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2029 | Fact.MR Study

Special effect masterbatches are mixtures of special pigments and additives that are encapsulated, and used in the manufacturing of plastic products. Raw polymer can be colored and special effects can be added to the finished products with the help of special effect masterbatches. The global market for special effect masterbatches is likely to exhibit vast opportunities in developed and developing economies.

Segmentation

The global market for Special Effect Masterbatches is segmented on the basis of Effect type, application and region. On the basis of type, global Special Effect Masterbatches market is segmented as Appearance Effects, Functional Effects and Material Effects. Further, the appearance effects segment is bifurcated into Metallic, Edge Glow, Pearlescent, Transparent, Sparkle Mist, Iridescent and Fluorescent sub-segments.

Likewise, the Functional Effects segment contains Photo chromatic, Thermo chromatic, Glow in the Dark and Chroma Shift sub-segments. The Material effect further covers Stone/Granite/Marble, Tortoise Shell, Wood Grain and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Hygiene & Baby Product, Automotive, Home care & Household, Consumer Appliances, Packaging, Sports & Leisure and others. The Packaging segment is further divided into Consumer Care, Food & Beverages, Industrial and others. Moreover, the Special Effect Masterbatches market has been evaluated across primary regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

