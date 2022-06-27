Clear Aligners Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Clear Aligners Industry Overview

The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2022 to 2030. Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth through continuous gentle force and is developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion. According to the WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment, which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.

Technological advancements and the growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for the market growth. Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market. For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners designed in accordance with the wearer’s comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions. According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7% and Class II malocclusions is 19.56% and the rising prevalence of these conditions is assisting in escalating the demand for clear aligners systems.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clear aligners market on the basis of age, end-use, and region:

Based on the Age Insights, the market is segmented into Adults and Teens.

The adults segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Dental conditions like malocclusion are widely prevalent amongst the population and apart from affecting the quality of life, it can also lead to problems such as impaired dentofacial aesthetics, disturbances of oral function, such as mastication, swallowing, and speech, and greater susceptibility to trauma and periodontal disease .

The teens segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The FDA-approved, Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology, have been used in the treatment of 5 million people as of 2018 and worldwide Invisalign shipments to teenagers were about 87.1 thousand cases as of 2018.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices and Others

The standalone practices segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 and is also expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. According to Today’s RDH, a digital media company for Registered Dental Professionals, there are many benefits of choosing private/standalone dental services and some of the benefits include a wider range of dental treatments, shorter wait times, specialist and quality service, and high adoption of the latest equipment and quality materials for both diagnostics and treatment.

and some of the benefits include a wider range of dental treatments, shorter wait times, specialist and quality service, and high adoption of the latest equipment and quality materials for both diagnostics and treatment. Group practices are reciprocating the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it helps in minimizing costs and maximizing their earning potential while adopting newer advanced technology.

Clear Aligners Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market has been characterized by intense competition. One of the key factors driving competitiveness among market players is the rapid adoption of advanced digital technology like intraoral scans, digital tooth set-ups, 3D printers, and CAD/CAM appliances. Moreover, a prominent number of these players are rapidly opting for strategic expansions and collaborations for expanding their geographical presence, increasing sales volume in emerging and economically favorable regions, and product launches.

Some prominent players in the global Clear Aligners market include

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Institute Straumann

Danaher Corporation

3M EPSE

Argen Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

TP Orthodontics Inc.

