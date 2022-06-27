Global Sales Of Canned Salmon Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 6.8% CAGR Through 2031|Fact.MR Study

Canned Salmon Market By Source (Wild Canned Salmon, Farmed Canned Salmon), By Species (Atlantic Canned Salmon, Pacific Canned Salmon), By Form (Skinless Boneless, Chunks, Fillets), By Category, By Region – Global Insights 2021 to 2031

Latest released report on the canned salmon market by Fact.MR estimates global sales accounted for US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021, which is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at a CAGR 6.8% to surpass a value of US$ 8.6 Bn in 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Canned Salmon Market Survey Report:

  • Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
  • Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  • Tassal Group Limited
  • Bumble Bee Seafoods L.L.C
  • Princes Group Limited.
  • Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading
  • Mogster Group
  • Marine Harvest
  • Thai Frozen Products Company
  • Sajo Industries
  • Austevoll Seafood ASA
  • Dong Won Fisheries
  • Labeyrie Fine Foods
  • Others

Key Segments Covered in Canned Salmon Industry Research

  • By Source

    • Wild Canned Salmon
    • Farmed Canned Salmon

  • By Species

    • Atlantic Canned Salmon
    • Pacific Canned Salmon
      • Pink
      • Sockeye
      • Coho
      • Chum
      • Chinook

  • By Form

    • Skinless Boneless
    • Chunks
    • Fillets

  • By Category

    • Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried
    • Smoked Fish- Steamed
    • Conventional/ Traditional

  • By Sales Channel

    • Direct Sales of Canned Salmon
    • Indirect Sales of Canned Salmon
      • Modern Trade
      • Convenience Stores
      • Specialty Food Stores
      • Wholesale Stores
      • Discount Stores
      • Online Retail
      • Other Retail Formats

