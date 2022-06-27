Demand For Sports Composites Is Expect To Register A CAGR Of 5% Through 2031

Growing demand for sports equipment due to adoption of healthy lifestyles to drive sales of sports composites during 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global sports composites market is  expected to reach a value of $4 billion by  2031, at  a CAGR of 5% .

Through a multidisciplinary approach, Fact.MR details the historical, present and future prospects of the global sports equipment and an extensive analysis of the factors responsible for this growth. Our dedicated experts have performed exhaustive primary and secondary research to input important and accurate insights relevant to every industry and region.

The major players covered in Sports Equipment Market research report are:

  • Aldila
  • Amer Sports
  • Fisher Sports GmbH
  • Jaden Corporation
  • Rocinol
  • Topkey Corporation
  • DuPont
  • hexion
  • SGL
  • Toray Industries

Key Market Segments Covered in Sports Composite Materials Industry Analysis

  • with resin

    • Epoxy Resin Based Sports Composite Materials
    • Polyamide resin-based sports composites
    • Polyurethane resin-based sports composites
    • Polypropylene resin-based sports composites

  • with fiber

    • carbon fiber sports composites
    • Fiberglass Sports Composite Materials

  • by application

    • Sports Composite Materials for Golf Sticks
    • Sports composites for racquets
    • Sports composites for bicycle frames
    • Sports composite material for hockey sticks
    • Sports composites for skiing, snowboarding and kayaking

Insights for each vendor consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Sports Equipment report give readers?

  • Segmentation of sports equipment by product type, end use and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.
  • Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each sports equipment player.
  • It details the various regulations of the government on the consumption of sports equipment.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global sports equipment.

This report covers Sports Equipment Market insights and assessments such as: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the sports equipment market.

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for sports equipment
  • Latest industry analysis of Sports Equipment market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors
  • Analysis of key trends in the Sports Equipment market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.
  • Changing demand for sports equipment and consumption of various products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in sports equipment
  • US sports equipment market sales will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.
  • Europe’s sports equipment demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

The questions answered in the Sports Equipment Report are:

  • How has the sports equipment market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global sports equipment by region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities of sports equipment?
  • Why is the consumption of sports equipment the highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

