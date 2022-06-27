Global Sales Of Men’s Personal Care Is Project To Flourish At A Gargantuan CAGR Of Around 9.6% Over 2032| Fact.MR Study

The global sales of men’s personal care is expected to garner a market value of US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.6% and accumulate a market value of US$ 75 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

Prominent Key Players Of The Men's Personal Care Market Survey Report:

Reckitt Benckiser

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Unilever

L’Oréal

Coty Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the Men's Personal Care Industry Report

By Product Personal Grooming Shaving Cream &Gel After Shave Lotion Others Skin Care Face Care Body Care Hair Care Shampoo Conditioners Others

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets E-commerce Pharmacy & Drugstores Others



What insights does the Men’s Personal Care Market report provide to the readers?

Men’s Personal Care fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Men’s Personal Care player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Men’s Personal Care in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Men’s Personal Care.

