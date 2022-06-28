What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Cleanroom Technology Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cleanroom Technology Industry Overview

The global cleanroom technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing compliance with stringent regulatory standards for new product approvals, technological advancements by key players to provide customized services to manufacturing companies and increase in awareness about contamination-free products coupled with growing demand in biopharmaceutical and pharma companies to develop high-quality products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, an increase in the development of healthcare facilities and an increase in government initiatives to spread awareness are factors anticipated to drive the market. Some of the initiatives responsible for increased awareness about these technologies, such as the establishment of companies dedicated to instructing manufacturing companies about them, online magazines, and cleanroom company directories, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. Cleanroom Academy, founded in 2008, is an example of an organization dedicated to providing related aids to manufacturing companies to optimize their work processes and training pertaining to this technology.

In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain of these consumables including gloves, apparel, wipes, and other cleaning products. This can mainly be attributed to the rapid closure of production sites in China (accounting for 9.0% of global production for disposable gloves) and Malaysia (producing 64.0% of the global volumes of disposable gloves). Thus, a 50.0% fall in the global production capacity owing to which the exceeding demand is left unmatched has impacted the market in a significant way.

Cleanroom Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global cleanroom technology market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Equipment and Consumables.

In 2020, the consumables segment dominated the market for cleanroom technology and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.1%. The frequent use of consumables and high sales of cleanroom consumables majorly gloves, unlike cleanroom equipment, is another key factor attributable to the segment’s largest share.

The equipment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the growing use of various cleanroom equipment including Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) systems, laminar airflow units, air showers, air diffusers, fume hoods, desiccating cabinets, pass-through systems, and air filter systems.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical industry, Medical device industry, Biotechnology industry, Hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market for cleanroom technology and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.3% in 2020.

The biotechnologyindustry segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 7.2% over the forecast period owing to increased acceptance of biotechnology products globally.

Cleanroom Technology Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The major trend in the market for Cleanroom Technology is the enhancement of the existing technologies, new product launches, product portfolio expansion, and mergers or tie-ups with healthcare facilities.

Some prominent players in the global Cleanroom Technology market include

Clean Air Products

Kimberley-Clark

DuPont

Terra Universal

Labconco

Clean Room Depot

Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Private Limited

Abtech

M+W Group

