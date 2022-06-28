Plastic Resins Market is further expected to witness maximum growth over the forecast period 2022 to 2030

Plastic Resins Industry Overview

The global plastic resins market size was estimated at USD 731.25 billion in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

 

Rising product demand from the construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. The rapidly developing global automotive industry is expected to trigger the product demand in applications such as under-the-hood components, exteriors, and interiors of automobiles. The increasing application of resins in the automotive industry is spurred by the demand for lightweight and inexpensive multi-utility vehicle models with high fuel efficiency and an emphasis on aesthetics and comfort.

 

The product consumption is also expected to increase in the healthcare sector owing to the growing production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as face masks, face shields, medical gowns, and various medical devices, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe. Increasing spending in the construction sector by various governments, especially in India and China, is expected to push the product demand in infrastructure and construction applications.

 

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region emerged as one of the fastest-growing construction markets. China, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia are among the prominent countries where the construction market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

 

Plastic Resins Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic resins market report based on product, application, and region:

 

  • Plastic Resins Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
  • Crystalline Resin
    • Epoxy
    • Polyethylene
    • Polypropylene
  • Non-crystalline Resin
    • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
    • Polystyrene (PS)
    • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
    • Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
  • Engineering Plastic
    • Nylon
    • Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
    • Polycarbonate (PC)
    • Polyamide
  • Super Engineering Plastic
    • Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
    • Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
    • Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

 

  • Plastic Resins Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
  • Packaging
    • Food
    • Beverage
    • Medical
    • Retail
    • Others
  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
    • OA Equipment and Home Appliances
    • Electronic Materials
    • Others
  • Logistics
  • Consumer Goods
  • Textiles & Clothing
    • Clothing
    • Industrial use
    • Others
  • Furniture & Bedding
  • Agriculture
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

 

  • Plastic Resins Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Asia
  • Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Market Share Insights

  • February 2022: BASF started marketing polyamide (PA) and polyphthalamides (PPA) grades in Europe that it acquired as part of the takeover of Solvay’s PA66 business. Ultramid® One J (PA66/6T) has good mechanical and dielectric properties under humid conditions and elevated temperatures.
  • March 2021: Eastman Chemical Company donated over 1,000 feet of PETG film to the Austin Peay State University in Clarksville for making 3D-printed face shields.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in plastic resins market include

  • BASF SE
  • SABIC
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Arkema
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC
  • Lotte Chemical Corporation
  • Covestro AG
  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Teijin Ltd.

 

