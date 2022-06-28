Pet Care Market Share, Reviews and Precise Outlook to 2030

Pet Care Industry Overview

The global pet care market size was valued at USD 148.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising trend of pet humanization is expected to increase consumer spending in the household and pet care categories. People are also adopting cats, dogs, and other pets as they are easier to humanize and indulge than larger pets. They are willing to spend a lot of money to ensure that their pets have the best possible living experience. As a result, pet care products such as feeders, bowls, and waterers have also become prominent.

Many people were forced to stay at home for an extended amount of time as a result of COVID-19’s impacts, whether owing to shelter-in-place orders or work-from-home advice. As a result, pet shelters recorded an increase in adoptions and fostering. The pet sector has been exploding in recent years. According to the American Pet Products Association, about 85 million households own a pet, with pet ownership increasing from 56 % to 68 % in the last 30 years. Technology and the introduction of internet purchases have contributed to some of the changes in pet ownership.

However, the majority of the expansion of the market is due to cultural shifts. As millennial and Generation Z consumers have grown into adulthood, they have embraced their pet-owning and pet-loving lives significantly more than their predecessors. In 2020, households headed by the younger generation accounted for over 60% of pet ownership, whilst households headed by baby boomers accounted for about 30% of pet ownership.

Furthermore, pet owners are demonstrating a strong desire to learn more about pet health issues. They are promoting companion animal preventive care. As a result, responsible pet ownership has been increasingly popular in recent years. This is also a crucial trend that is driving pet care product sales and, as a result, the pet care industry.

Moreover, people are making lifestyle upgrades to mark their share in reducing the ecological footprint in daily lives which includes pet products too. A significant share of pet accessories is made with more sustainable and recyclable materials instead of plastics. For instance, in February 2022, Neo Bites became the first Carbon-negative dog food company in the US.

Market Share Insights

December 2021: The Medium Slicker Head Brush, Double-Sided Bath Pin Brush, and Double-Sided Flex Slicker Brush are among the new premium dog grooming accessories offered by Wahl Animal

October 2020: Armitage Pet Care Ltd., a company that specializes in premium pet treats and toys, has been acquired by Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. By adding pet items to the company's client base, capabilities, and reach, this acquisition expanded the company's customer base, capabilities, and reach

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pet care market include:

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

Nestle Purina PetCare

Petmate Holdings Co

Saturn Petcare GmbH

Tail Blazers

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

