Decrease In Demand of LIB Anode Market To Restrict Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-06-28 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

A recent study by Fact.MR foretells the global Natural Spherical Graphite Market to record an expansion rate of ~ 10% over the forecast period, 2019–2027. Currently, the global LIB anode market is predominantly concentrated in China and Japan, collectively accounting for ~ 60% share.

The global LIB anode industry continues to gain remunerative opportunities across developed as well as developing economies, on the backdrop of increasing investments, product innovations, and several R&D activities taken up by the key manufacturers.

Rapid climate changes and concerns over environmental & energy security problems have been compelling automakers to develop low- and zero-emission vehicles, which is likely to play an essential role in the promising future scenario of e-mobility.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4068

With increasing penetration of renewable energy sources across the power generation sector and the emergence of energy storage technologies, the global LIB anode market is expected to burgeon in the coming years. Recent developments within the active anode materials coupled with cost optimization have created a positive impact on the end users’ adoption rate of anode active materials for manufacturing LIB. Such aforesaid motives are expected to amplify the overall sales of LIB anode materials market over the forecast period, 2019-2027.

The global LIB anode market has transformed over the last few years, owing to increasing production of electric vehicles and increasing transition towards low-emission vehicles. In addition, heightened investment in LIBs and battery materials is anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the LIB anode market players.

Over the past several years, a lot of wealth and effort have been put forward in the research & development activities related to battery materials, including anode, cathode, electrolytes, and separators involved in the making of a LIB. The significant increment in the investment and R&D activities has led anode material for LIB towards higher production and wider sales among the automakers and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Battery Material Developers are Turing to Novel Anode Materials

Several startups and established material firms have realized the true potential of anode, as it can hold roughly ten times the number of electrons as graphite, leading to LIB batteries with 30% –40% higher energy density, as anode absorbs a large number of LIBs during charging.

After several years of research and development, material developers are turning into anode materials for the utilization in LIB batteries. Continuous innovations and capacity expansion remain a trending point among key manufacturing companies in the LIB anode market.

Over the last two-three years, key companies have strategically announced the expansion of their production capacities and innovations in their battery materials segment via new plant establishments, the introduction of new product line, and increasing investments in anode materials for LIB batteries.

Anode material developers being well aware about the large market potential are developing ways to implement anode in portable devices, electric cars and grid energy storage. Such factors are expected to drive the global LIB anode market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4068

Segmentation of the global LIB anode marketSegmentation of the global LIB anode market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report.

Based on anode composition, the global LIB anode market is segmented into:

  • Natural Spherical Graphite
  • Synthetic Graphite
  • Amorphous Graphite
  • Lithium Titanate (LTO)
  • Others

Based on cell type, the global LIB anode market is segmented into:

  • Cylindrical
  • Prismatic
  • Polymer (Pouch)

Based on end use application, the global LIB anode market is segmented into:

  • Automotive
  • Medical Devices
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial & Energy Storage

Based on region, the global LIB anode market is segmented into:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at-   https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4068

The global market for LIB anode is estimated to record a significant growth rate in legacy regions including East Asia, Europe and North America, due to expanding production capacities of potential manufacturers in these regions.

Over the years, the global market for LIB anode has witnessed several collaboration and partnerships between the material manufacturers and end users, such as battery manufacturers, automakers and others. Key industry giants including –

  • Hitachi Chemicals
  • Nippon Chemical
  • Betray New Energy Materials
  • Umicore
  • Sumitomo Chemicals
  • BASF

hold the leading share in the global LIB anode market, and are likely to attract more end users in the near future, owing to their significant brand positioning across the globe.

A LIB battery is a rechargeable battery where the LIBs travel from the anode to the cathode during charging and discharging. These batteries are the most popular type of rechargeable batteries used in portable electronics, due to its high energy density, low self-discharge capabilities, and a tiny memory effect.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution