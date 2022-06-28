Decrease In Demand of LIB Anode Market To Restrict Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR foretells the global Natural Spherical Graphite Market to record an expansion rate of ~ 10% over the forecast period, 2019–2027. Currently, the global LIB anode market is predominantly concentrated in China and Japan, collectively accounting for ~ 60% share.

The global LIB anode industry continues to gain remunerative opportunities across developed as well as developing economies, on the backdrop of increasing investments, product innovations, and several R&D activities taken up by the key manufacturers.

Rapid climate changes and concerns over environmental & energy security problems have been compelling automakers to develop low- and zero-emission vehicles, which is likely to play an essential role in the promising future scenario of e-mobility.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4068

With increasing penetration of renewable energy sources across the power generation sector and the emergence of energy storage technologies, the global LIB anode market is expected to burgeon in the coming years. Recent developments within the active anode materials coupled with cost optimization have created a positive impact on the end users’ adoption rate of anode active materials for manufacturing LIB. Such aforesaid motives are expected to amplify the overall sales of LIB anode materials market over the forecast period, 2019-2027.

The global LIB anode market has transformed over the last few years, owing to increasing production of electric vehicles and increasing transition towards low-emission vehicles. In addition, heightened investment in LIBs and battery materials is anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the LIB anode market players.

Over the past several years, a lot of wealth and effort have been put forward in the research & development activities related to battery materials, including anode, cathode, electrolytes, and separators involved in the making of a LIB. The significant increment in the investment and R&D activities has led anode material for LIB towards higher production and wider sales among the automakers and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Battery Material Developers are Turing to Novel Anode Materials

Several startups and established material firms have realized the true potential of anode, as it can hold roughly ten times the number of electrons as graphite, leading to LIB batteries with 30% –40% higher energy density, as anode absorbs a large number of LIBs during charging.

After several years of research and development, material developers are turning into anode materials for the utilization in LIB batteries. Continuous innovations and capacity expansion remain a trending point among key manufacturing companies in the LIB anode market.

Over the last two-three years, key companies have strategically announced the expansion of their production capacities and innovations in their battery materials segment via new plant establishments, the introduction of new product line, and increasing investments in anode materials for LIB batteries.

Anode material developers being well aware about the large market potential are developing ways to implement anode in portable devices, electric cars and grid energy storage. Such factors are expected to drive the global LIB anode market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4068

Segmentation of the global LIB anode marketSegmentation of the global LIB anode market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report. Segmentation of the global LIB anode market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report. Based on anode composition, the global LIB anode market is segmented into: Natural Spherical Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Amorphous Graphite

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Others Based on cell type, the global LIB anode market is segmented into: Cylindrical

Prismatic

Polymer (Pouch) Based on end use application, the global LIB anode market is segmented into: Automotive

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Energy Storage Based on region, the global LIB anode market is segmented into: North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)