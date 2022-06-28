Digital Battlefield Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During To 2022 – 2032

A recently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global digital battlefield market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2032, reaching US$ 129.75 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Mounting defense expenditures to contain external aggression using smart technology is leading to increased uptake.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced an uptick at a CAGR of 10%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects experienced a substantial decline, attributed to closure of international borders and the consequent reduction in the likelihood of warfare. However, constant surveillance activities kept market demand afloat.

Use of digital battlefields by armies has lowered down operational cost and time, whereas, soldiers have experienced higher survivability. Military equipment buyers and decision-makers are now more informed and their work is more streamlined with digital battlefield technologies. Military research & development has further become more scalable and time-bound, and overall process innovation is observed to be synchronized.

Digital Battlefield Market- Scope of Reports:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Digital Battlefield market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Digital Battlefield Market Testing.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Digital Battlefield market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The Spanish Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Corporation a contract worth more than USD 519 million in April 2020 for providing sensor and radar equipment using the Aegis Combat System (ACS). The ACS detects, tracks, and destroys targets and missiles using a combination of computer and radar systems.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation was selected by the US Air Force in June 2020 to participate in an IDIQ contract worth more than USD 950 million to develop an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) to connect military platforms around the world. The ABMS is expected to transform the US Air Force’s future battlespace.

Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded a USD 50 million contract to supply digital soldier systems to the Royal Netherlands Army in December 2020. The company will provide digital soldier systems and vehicular integration for improved combat network capabilities, including command and control systems, under this contract.

Key Players:

Examples of some of the key players in the global Digital Battlefield Market are

BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Thales Group (US). L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Key findings of the Digital Battlefield market study:

Regional breakdown of the Digital Battlefield market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Digital Battlefield vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Digital Battlefield market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Digital Battlefield market.

Key Segmentations Of Digital Battlefield Markets:

· By Technology:

Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management Digital Twin Blockchain AR and VR 5G



· By Application:

Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness Command & Control Communication Health Monitoring Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training Design and Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Threat Monitoring Real-Time Fleet Management Electronic Warfare



· By Platform:

Land-based Digital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems Naval Digital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Space Digital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites



· By Installation:

New Procurement Digital Battlefields Upgrades in Digital Battlefields



· By Solution:

Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others



