Personal Cloud Market To See Incredible Growth During 2022 – 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Personal Cloud market. The Personal Cloud report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Personal Cloud report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Personal Cloud market.

the demand for personal cloud is projected to expand at a CAGR of 40% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for the personal cloud is likely to surpass US$ 220 Bn by end of 2032.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced significant uptick, registering a CAGR of around 20%. Demand further heightened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as enterprises began shifting to the virtual space to conduct business. Massive amounts of data collection and assimilation prompted companies to invest in high-tech accumulation and protection software to safeguard classified and other information from being compromised by malicious entities.

Personal Cloud Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the personal cloud market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Personal cloud.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Personal cloud market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the Personal cloud market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the personal cloud market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Box Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dropbox Inc., Google, Mozy Inc., SpiderOak, Seagate, and Egnyte Inc., are some prominent manufacturers of personal cloud.

In June 2021, Wisekey International Holding SA, a leading cybersecurity and IoT company launched its WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. WISeID Cloud Storage service enables users to keep protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey’s Swiss technologies.

In September 2021, Microsoft and global travel technology company OYO announced a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies. OYO will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry.

Key findings of the Personal Cloud market study:

Regional breakdown of the Personal Cloud market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Personal Cloud vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Personal Cloud market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Personal Cloud market.

Key Market Segments Of Personal Cloud:

· By Cloud Type

Online Cloud NAS Cloud Server Cloud Home-Made Cloud On-Premise Cloud



· By Revenue

Direct Revenue Source of Personal Cloud Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud



· Hosting Type

Service Provider Hosted Personal Cloud User Hosted Personal Cloud



· User Type

Use of Personal Cloud by Consumers Use of Personal Cloud by Enterprises Use of Personal Cloud by Small Businesses Use of Personal Cloud by Medium Businesses



