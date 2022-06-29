The Digital Transaction Management Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 25% From 2022 To 2032

250-page market study on digital transaction management by Fact MR, a leading business and competitive intelligence provider

ICT companies are widely adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue to work from home. The emphasis on rapid automation, the use of real-time operation in various end-use sectors such as automotive, food and beverage and others will drive growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights into the Digital Transaction Management market.

The global digital transaction management market revenue was estimated at USD 8.01 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to reach USD 93.25 billion by the end of 2032.

The global digital transaction management market revenue was estimated at USD 8.01 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to reach USD 93.25 billion by the end of 2032.

This newly released and insightful report sheds light on the Digital Transaction Management Market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end users and the Digital Transaction Management Market growth.

Key Segments Covered by the Digital Transaction Management Industry Survey

By Component

By Component

Digital Transaction Management Software

Hardware

Services

By Solutions

Digital Transaction Document Archiving

Workflow Automation

Authentication

Solutions for Electronic Signatures

By End User

Digital Transaction Management for SMBs

Digital Transaction Management for Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Digital Transaction Management for BFSI

IT & Telecom

Real Estate

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Key insights from the market research

By the end of 2022, the market is expected to reach a global market size of US$10.01 billion.

Globally, North America accounted for over 33.5% of revenue in 2022.

Hardware-based digital transaction management systems will dominate the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over of 40.5%

More than 38.4% of market revenue was generated by the electronic signature segment in 2021

More than 55.5% of market revenue in 2022 will be represented by large enterprises.

The increase in the size of companies in a context of increasing interconnection has prompted all companies to integrate very robust transaction management solutions, paving the way for digital transaction management platforms, concludes an analyst from Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Digital transaction management solutions provided by market players have been enriched with innovative features such as automated reminders, seamless document generation, automated tracking and customizable workflows. Additionally, vendors develop solutions that comply with various standards regarding global security conditions as well as auditing agreements.

In September 2021, OneSpan announced that BankID, a personal electronic identification used by all Norwegian banks, will use OneSpan’s anti-fraud and cloud authentication solutions.

Nintex introduced its Nintex Workflow Builder as part of its Nintex Promapp service in 2019 to automate the process of creating workflows.

Dropbox acquired HelloSign in March 2019 for US$230 million. HelloSign’s flagship service, WelcomeWorks WCA, is one of the reasons for its success.

Key Question Answered in the Digital Transaction Management Market Report Survey:

Digital Transaction Management Sales and Demand

Market Growth

Analysis

Digital Transaction Management

Market Overview

Key Factors Impacting the Digital Transaction Management Market

What are the Key Drivers Impacting the Digital Transaction Management Market

Constraints Shaping the Growth Market Research

Digital Transaction Management Market

Research More valuable insights into the Digital Transaction Management Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Digital Transaction Management market, sales and demand for Digital Transaction Management, analyzing forecast statistics to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.

