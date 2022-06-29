Immersion Suits Market Is Forecast To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 846 Mn By 2032

Posted on 2022-06-29

Immersion Suits Market Analysis By insulation (Insulated Suits, Non-insulated Suit), By Product Type (Survival Suits, Rescue Suits, Inflated Suits), Size (S, M, L & XL), By End Use (Marine, Oil Rigs, Military, Fishing), By Sales Channel, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global immersion suits market is estimated at US$ 472 Mn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 846 Mn by 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Immersion Suits Market Survey Report:

  • Euro Asia Mfg Co Ltd.
  • Hansen Protection
  • Hwayan
  • Jiaxing Rongsheng Lifesaving Equipment
  • Kent Sporting Goods Company, Inc.
  • Marine Safety Services, Inc.
  • Mustang Survival USA ULC.
  • RMS Marine Service Company Ltd.
  • Rubex Group
  • Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
  • Sea Safety International, Inc.
  • Stearns, Inc.
  • Survitec Group
  • White Glacier

Key Segments Covered in Immersion Suits Industry Research

  • By Insulation:

    • Insulated Immersion Suits
    • Non-Insulated Immersion Suits

  • By Product Type:

    • Survival Suits
    • Rescue Suits
    • Inflated Suits

  • By Size:

    • Small (S) Immersion Suits
    • Medium (M) Immersion Suits
    • Large & Extra Large (L & XL) Immersion Suits

  • By End Use:

    • Immersion Suits for Marine
    • Immersion Suits for Oil Rigs
    • Immersion Suits for Military
    • Immersion Suits for Fishing
    • Immersion Suits for Professional Water Rescue
    • Immersion Suits for Paddle Sports
    • Others

  • By Sales Channel:

    • Offline Sales of Immersion Suits
      • Brand/ Franchised Outlets
      • Independent Outlets
      • Mass Merchandisers
      • Specialty Stores
      • Modern Trade
      • Other Sales Channels
    • Online Sales/ E-tailing of Immersion Suits
      • e-Commerce Platforms
      • Company/ Brand Websites

  • By Region:

    • North America Immersion Suits Market
    • Latin America Immersion Suits Market
    • Europe Immersion Suits Market
    • East Asia Immersion Suits Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Immersion Suits Market
    • Middle East & Africa Immersion Suits Market

