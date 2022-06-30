#1 International Bestselling Author Johnny Sirpilla releases his book Life is Hard but I’ll be OK with Success

Canton, OH, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Author Johnny Sirpilla joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, Life is Hard but I’ll be OK: The Power of Hope Emerging through Pain and Learning to Live with Gratitude which was released on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted, and reached #1 InternationalBestseller on Amazon in FOURTEEN categories in THREE countries, including US, CA, and AU. He also hit the Hot New Release list in THREE Countries in TWENTY-THREE categories. Categories included Pregnancy & Childbirth, Miracles & Spirituality, Fertility & Infertility, Faith & Spirituality, Death Grief & Spirituality, Christian Faith, and Adoption in the US. Faith, Fertility, Morals & Responsibility Parenting in CA. Parenting Morals & Responsibility, Fertility, Parenting Babies and Toddlers, and Child Development in AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Captivating from the first page to the last.

With refreshing honesty, candor, grace, and ease, Johnny Sirpilla -–a master storyteller– serves as our guide through a life story that seems too traumatic to be true, yet true it is. Johnny and Susan Sirpilla were a happily married couple. Like so many couples, they wanted to be parents. This is their astonishing story that included thirteen different scenarios to build a family. From infertility to unexpected dangerous pregnancies, adoptions, international adoptions, twins, triplets, life-threatening medical concerns, moral and faith crossroads, their story never ceases to fascinate. Through their journey, you’ll discover the mindset that will set you on a course of positivity and resilience to navigate any of your own difficult times in life.

The genius of valuable insights through cognitive-behavioral therapies on important topics such as:

Dealing with Grief

Finding Resilience in the Darkest Times

Learning the Secret of Reframing Our Thoughts

The Essential Value of Faith in Our Lives

As Founder and CEO of Encourage LLC, Johnny specializes in leadership development. Every year he addresses organizations with his message of the importance of managing and reframing thoughts, modeling healthy thinking, and searching for positive meaning. Developing meaningful professional and personal relationships that genuinely reflect the personal brand of the individual and organization create synergies that drive growth for all stakeholders.

You won’t be able to put the book down. You will learn the lesson we all must embrace—Life is Hard but I’ll Be OK.

Foreword by Dr. Nido Qubein

Epilogue by Dr. Barb Fordyce, Ph.D.

For more information visit Encourage33.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Johnny Sirpilla is an entrepreneur, author, and speaker. He speaks professionally to businesses, communities, and universities on the importance of managing thoughts, internal honest reflection to develop meaningful professional and personal relationships and re-framing each

challenge in your life as an opportunity for self-development and growth.

Johnny is the owner of Encourage LLC and the retired President and Chief Business Development Officer of Camping World and Good Sam. He currently runs his family office, Encourage LLC, which has holdings in several industries including e-commerce consolidations, fashion and interior design, spirit brands, senior housing, med-tech devices, and population health management. In his leadership focus, he serves on many public/private company boards as well as volunteer boards for many organizations.

Johnny has been married to his college sweetheart, Susan, for over 30 years and has three grown children, Beau, Bella, and Stone. They reside in Canton, Ohio and Naples, Florida with their two dogs, Ted and Luna-Mae.

