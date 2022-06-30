Revival Research Institute To Hold a Pre-Screening Alzheimer’s Event At The Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022

Michigan, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Revival Research Institute is thrilled and honored to be working with Eli Lilly on an Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Screening Event at the Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022. The screening is a part of the TRAILBLAZER- ALZ 3 Preventive Alzheimer’s Research Study.



The Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022 will be held in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan, and will be one of the nation’s largest art fairs. Over the course of three days in July, it attracts nearly half a million visitors. The event will be held this year on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of July, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



In collaboration with Eli Lilly, Revival Research Institute will participate in the event and is a proud sponsor of this Midwest tradition. Revival Research Institute will conduct Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Screenings in Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as part of the Preventive Alzheimer’s Research Study.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022 Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Screening Event

We actively encourage everyone to participate in their brain health by attending our community screening event. Participants will have one-on-one time with physicians to learn more about their brain health, as well as a personal assessment of their thinking, learning, and memory abilities. This event is free to attend, and no health insurance is required.

The event is straightforward. Our research staff will draw blood samples to check for Amyloid Plaque buildup and other biomarkers that may indicate the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease as part of the screening process and to pre-qualify for the Clinical Trial.

Reserve a time slot for a Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Screening and come see us at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

For more information about the Clinical Trial, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05026866

The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 3 Research study

The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 3 Clinical Research Study is an interventional study evaluating the safety and efficacy of an investigational drug, Donanemab, for people who are at risk of cognitive and functional decline due to Alzheimer’s disease. The study will last 4.5 years for those who qualify and choose to participate.

Eligibility Criteria for participants:

55 to 80 years of age

Normal thinking, mood, and behavioral patterns

A partner who is familiar with them and willing to attend all study appointments.



Participants will first go through the Brain Health screening process of approximately 40 minutes. If the participants meet the selection criteria, they will be assigned to one of two groups and either will receive a placebo or an investigational drug.

Revival Research Institute, LLC

At Revival Research Institute, we are committed to providing advancing therapies for a wide range of conditions across multiple therapeutic areas through Clinical Research. Revival Research Institute is currently conducting a Clinical Research Study to investigate a potential treatment to delay or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Revival Research Institute brings together advances in medicine and scientific expertise to help the healthcare and research communities make better decisions and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes. We aim to provide quality data to sponsors and care to patients as an Outpatient Research Organization based in Michigan and Texas.

To know more, please visit https://revivalresearch.org/