Nye & Company’s Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday, July 20th, will Feature Fine and Decorative Arts

Bloomfield, NJ, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers will kick off their hot summer Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday, July 20th, with designer and English furniture and fine and decorative art. Bidding will begin promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

The cleaning out of a packed house and yard led to the remarkable discovery of not one, but two William F. Mangels silhouette shooting gallery targets. The example tentatively titled Shorty or The Draw is a known form that rarely comes to auction. The other, The Stick Up, is thought to be a previously unknown example of Mangels’ ability and incorporates steam pipes on verso to simulate the smoke of a gunshot when the target is struck.

Mangels formed the Wm F. Mangels Co. Carousel Works in 1890, having worked in Coney Island, New York for nearly a decade under James McCullough, learning the maintenance and servicing of the various shooting galleries. His mechanical and light-up galleries raised the bar far above their stationary forerunners, thus establishing his genius and reputation as the Father of the Modern Arcade Game.

A renowned New York City psychologist’s estate is included in the auction and includes a remarkable pair of Italian painted and carved angels gifted to the consignor from his close friend Gloria Vanderbilt. One of her pieces of art, a collage, is included in the sale, along with a pair of Ionic columns and some European paintings.

A private family from the Continent is consigning a watercolor of a Butterfly, signed by Albert Bierstadt (German-American, 1830-1902), purchased in Madrid, and an oil on canvas of Melvin B. Warren’s Supply Train that was acquired in Switzerland. Thom Ross’s (American, b. 1952) whimsical interpretation of Robert E. Lee and his pet chicken along with works by Frank A. Barney, (American, 1862-1854) round out some of the fine art highlights.

A collection of Ralph Lauren and other brand-name furniture from a Florida family comprises a large portion of the decorative arts. There are pairs of sofas, wing chairs, side tables, bedsteads and more. Historically, Ralph Lauren home furnishings perform well at auction, so interested parties are encouraged to visit the galleries and explore this collection in person. Other designer names include Jay Friedman, BoConcept and others.

Some of the 18th and 19th century furniture includes an elaborately inlaid Baroque walnut wardrobe, German; a fine Regency sideboard bookcase; and a George IV mahogany wardrobe formerly in the collection of Lord and Lady Iliffe of Basildon Park, Berkshire, England.

There is a small but elegant selection of jewelry that includes a stunning Continental charm bracelet in yellow gold, an assortment of Cameo brooches and lots of beads and accessories.

Real time internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com, as well as the Nye & Company Auctioneers website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

Starting July 11th, the galleries will reopen for preview following Nye's summer hiatus. The public is encouraged to visit and see the pieces in person. During the online preview, from June 28th thru July 20th, people can bid online or in absentia.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday, July 20th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.

