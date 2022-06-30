Automotive HVAC Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2019 – 2027

The progression of the air conditioning systems in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles has been one of the noteworthy advances in the 20th century. It is assessed that more than 85% of the new passenger cars sold across the globe currently have an air-conditioning system, and the number is expected to increase by 2027. Growing sale of vehicles and inclination toward safety and luxury are the main factors which are driving the global automotive HVAC market.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is utilized to control the interior temperature of the vehicle cabin. HVAC system primarily consist of three subsystems, namely, heating, cooling, and air conditioning, which collaboratively work to offer decontaminated air to the vehicle cabin, guaranteeing thermal coziness to drivers and passengers. HVAC system controls the air temperature, scrutinizes the moisture content in the air, and eradicates unnecessary humidity from the circulating air. Well-established companies, such as Audi, Mercedes, Ford, and BMW, primarily focus on tailored and consumer-friendly HVAC systems. For instance, the BMW 6, 7, 8 & 9 Series supports automatic air conditioning, including air distribution for driver and passengers, fogging sensor, and automatic climate control system.

This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to Automotive HVAC manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Automotive HVAC Market: Report Summary and Scope:

The study offers detailed intelligence on different factors influencing demand, sales and revenue generation in the automotive HVAC market across the globe. The opportunity analysis included in the report is beneficial for the readers to understand better opportunities in the sector, which will, in turn, trigger the adoption of the automotive HVAC.

A detailed forecast on the automotive HVAC market has also been offered by the analysts, who have categorized the market forecasts in terms of a likely scenario, conservative scenario, and an optimistic scenario regarding production and sales of the Automotive HVAC during the period of forecast.

Segmentation based on the most attractive sites of the automotive HVAC market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report.

Global Automotive HVAC Market: Competition Dashboard

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global Automotive HVAC market such as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation. The key market players in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on product innovation and collaboration. Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions which can meet the changing customer requirements. Recently, in 2018, Mercedes Benz showcased its 2019 A-class with voice-controlled HVAC, The new A-Class hatchback will arrive in Europe by 2019 and eventually come to North American market too but in sedan variant with a trunk at the rear.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive HVAC Report:

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

On the basis of technology, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Manual

Automatic

On the basis of component, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Evaporator

Compressor

Condenser

Receiver/Drier

Expansion Device

On the basis of region, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

