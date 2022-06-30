What are the Key Challenges Faced by Lockable Gas Spring Manufacturers – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Newly-released gas spring industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.4% in 2021, to total 417,000 units. Demand for standard gas springs displayed growth of 4.4% to total 117,000 units, while demand for lockable gas springs was up 5.7% to 155,900 units.

Historically, the market has witnessed a growth rate of 4.5% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from sectors such as automotive, industrial machinery, and furniture on the back of exponentially rising population, urbanization, and consumer household spending across the globe. Moreover, demand for gas springs is reaching new potential with the rising healthcare facilities and isolation centres across the globe.

Historically, the market has witnessed a growth rate of 4.5% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from sectors such as automotive, industrial machinery, and furniture on the back of exponentially rising population, urbanization, and consumer household spending across the globe. Moreover, demand for gas springs is reaching new potential with the rising healthcare facilities and isolation centres across the globe.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Lockable Gas Spring, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Lockable Gas Spring Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Gas Springs Lockable Gas Springs Standard Gas Springs Dampers Hydraulic Lockable Gas Spring Dampers Friction Lockable Gas Spring Dampers

Maximum Force Below 250 N Gas Springs 251 – 500 N Gas Springs 501 – 750 N Gas Springs 751 – 1000 N Gas Springs Above 1000 N Gas Springs

Mounting Orientation Horizontal Gas Springs Vertical Gas Springs Vertical Rod Up Gas Springs Vertical Rod Down Gas Springs Custom Orientation

Maximum Stroke Length <75 mm Gas Springs 76 – 150 mm Gas Springs 151 – 300 mm Gas Springs 301 – 450 mm Gas Springs >450 mm Gas Springs

Sales Channel OEM Sales of Gas Springs Aftermarket Sales of Gas Springs

Application Gas Springs for Automotive Gas Springs for Aerospace, Marine & Rail Gas Springs for Home and Office Equipment Gas Springs for Industrial Machinery & Automation Gas Springs for Healthcare Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for gas springs is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2031.

Demand for gas springs in healthcare is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 860 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 9.7% over the next ten years.

The aftermarket segment for gas springs is projected to exhibit a high growth rate of around 10.5% CAGR, while OEMs, under sales channel, of are projected to add 2.6X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to surge at 11% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2031, owing to increasing population & urbanization and increased volume of industrial machinery and automation.

By maximum force, 750-1000 N gas springs are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing use in healthcare and furniture, and development of electric vehicles with advanced automated systems. The 750-1000 N segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% over the next ten years.

“Rapid urbanisation, increasing ageing population, and desire for comfort are lending impetus to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

