Increase In Demand For Public Transport By The Government Is Expected To Boost The Growth Of Railway HVAC Market 2031

HVAC system in railway plays an essential role in providing comfort for passengers during the traveling and which is considered as the main driving factor for growth of railway HVAC market. Generally railway HVAC system is used to control the ventilation, temperature and humidity, and to provide the quality indoor air in railway.

The railway HVAC systems are not only installed to provide comfort to the passengers but also installed to cool down the batteries and other parts of the railway. The current limitations of transport infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries have fueled the expansion and development of existing and new rail lines respectively which plays an important role for the growth of railway

Key Segments Covered in Railway HVAC Industry Research

Railway HVAC Market by Train Type: Locomotives Electric Locomotives Diesel Locomotives Passenger DMU EMU Light Rail /Tram Subway/Metro Monorail High Speed Trains

Railway HVAC Market by System Type: Roof-mounted Railway HVAC Systems Under Floor Railway HVAC Systems Split Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Cooling Capacity: Up-to 5 kW Railway HVAC Systems 5-10 kW Railway HVAC Systems 10-20 kW Railway HVAC Systems 20 – 40 kW Railway HVAC Systems 40 -60 kW Railway HVAC Systems Above 60 kW Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Power Source: AC Railway HVAC Systems DC Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Air Flow: Up-to 2,000 m^3/h 2,000 – 4000 m^3/h 4,000 – 7,500 m^3/h 7,500 – 10,000 m^3/h Above 10,000 m^3/h

Railway HVAC Market by Power Supply: Up to 48V Railway HVAC Systems 48 – 110 V Railway HVAC Systems 110 – 230 V Railway HVAC Systems 230 – 400 V Railway HVAC Systems 400 – 600 V Railway HVAC Systems Above 600 V Railway HVAC Systems

Railway HVAC Market by Region: North America Railway HVAC Market Latin America Railway HVAC Market Europe Railway HVAC Market East Asia Railway HVAC Market South Asia & Oceania Railway HVAC Market MEA Railway HVAC Market



Railway HVAC Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global railway HVAC market are as follows:

Siemens

Emerson Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DC Aircoe

Knorr-Bremse AG

Faiveley Transport

Honeywell International Inc.

Lloyd Electric Engineering Limited

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Kiepe Electric

Railway HVAC Market: Regional Lookout

The global railway HVAC market is segmented into seven regions: Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), North America (USA, Canada), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, France and Russia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa and South Africa), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), and Oceania (New Zealand and Australia).

During the forecast period, the regions like South Asia and East Asia are expected to witness the high growth in railway HVAC market owing to the strong rail network in countries like India and China. Followed to Asian regions, the region North America is expected to show dominance in railway HVAC market due to the increasing need for comfort while traveling.

On the other hand, the region Europe, mainly Western Europe is expected to show considerable growth in railway HVAC market due to the expected growth in railway network across the region during the forecast period.

