Swelling Use In The Personal And Cosmetics Industry Is Likely To Supplement The Growth Of The Cannabidiol (CBD) Extraction Market

The global CBD extraction equipment market is currently valued at around US$ 45.5 Mn, and is projected to reach US$ 152.4 Mn by 2032, surging ahead at a CAGR of around 12.8% over the next ten years.

Worldwide sales of cannabidiol (CBD) extraction equipment accounted for 4%-5% of the global oil extraction equipment market in 2021. Increased application of CBD extraction equipment in various end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals, cultivation & processing, food & drinks, and other industries is projected to raise this share to 7-8% by 2032

Report Attributes Details CBD Extraction Equipment Market Size (2021A) US$ 40.9 Mn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 45.5 Mn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 152.4 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 12.8% CAGR North America Market Share (2022) 53.9% China Growth Rate 11.4% Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~35% Key Companies Profiled Gibraltar IndustriesISOLATE EXTRACTION SYSTEMS (IES)Precision ExtractionAccudyne SystemsHenan Huatai Cereals and Oils Machinery Co., Ltd.MaratekEden LabsVitalis ExtractionSFE ProcessCedarstone Industry

Key Segments Covered in CBD Extraction Equipment Industry Research

CBD Extraction Equipment Market by Extraction Type: Solvent Extraction CO2 Extraction Hydrocarbons Extraction Mechanical Separation Cold Pressed Extraction Rosin Pressed Extraction

CBD Extraction Equipment Market by Extraction Material: CBD Extraction Equipment for Marijuana CBD Extraction Equipment for Hemp

CBD Extraction Equipment Market by Capacity: Up to 2.5 Kg/h CBD Extraction Equipment 2.5 – 5 Kg/h CBD Extraction Equipment 5 – 8 Kg/h CBD Extraction Equipment 8 – 10 Kg/h CBD Extraction Equipment Above 10 Kg/h CBD Extraction Equipment

CBD Extraction Equipment Market by End-use Sector: Cultivation & Processing Industrial Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics

CBD Extraction Equipment Market by Region: North America CBD Extraction Equipment Market Europe CBD Extraction Equipment Market Asia Pacific CBD Extraction Equipment Market Latin America CBD Extraction Equipment Market MEA CBD Extraction Equipment Market



