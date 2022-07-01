Increasing Awareness About The Adverse Impact Of Using Chemicals On The Skin Is Driving The Demand For Natural Skin Care Products

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recently published study by Fact.MR, the global natural skin care product market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 13.4 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing awareness about the benefits of using organic and herbal products.

The growing cases of acne-prone skins among men and women are projected to be another key factor driving the industry in the coming time. Furthermore, the growing endorsements of natural skin care products are likely to augment the market considerably.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global natural skin care product to hold a market value of USD 7.14 Bn in 2022

Europe anticipated to secure the largest market share of about 33%

APAC projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Based on product type, facial care segment to accumulate 71% market revenue

Demand for body care products to incline at a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2032

Mass natural skin care products to yield nearly 70% of global market revenue in 2022

“The increasing awareness about the adverse impact of using a chemical-based skin care product is the key factor boosting demand for natural skin care products at a global level.” – says an analyst at Fact. MR.

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global natural skin care products market adopt various strategies to augment the market size. Some of the most common strategies are partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations. The players are also making a significant contribution to innovating their products to enhance their global reach in the competition. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In November 2021, Victoria’s Secret, a globally renowned name for offering women luxe inner wears, launched its first e-beauty commerce store in India

In January 2022, The Body Shop launched its sustainable Body Butter. The new Body Butter is registered by The Vegan Society. It is made with 95% ingredients of natural origin.

In January 2022, Procter & Gamble announced that it will buy Tula Skincare. It is the third acquisition in the span of 3 three months. The terms were not disclosed.

Key Segments Covered in the Natural Skin Care Products Market Report

By Product Natural Facial Care Products Moisturizers Cleansers Others Natural Body Care Products Body Wash Body Lotions Others

By End Use Natural Skin Care Products for Men Natural Skin Care Products for Women

By Distribution Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Pharmacy & Drugstores Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Direct Selling Natural Skin Care Product Sales via E-commerce Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Other Distribution Channels

By Type Premium Natural Skin Care Products Mass Natural Skin Care Products



