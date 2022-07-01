Antibiotic Resistance Market Key Driving Factors Analysis Report By 2025

Antibiotic Resistance Industry Overview

The global antibiotic resistance market size was valued at USD 7.81 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

High burden of antibiotic-resistant infections and emergence of multi-drug resistant pathogens have been augmenting the market. Pharmaceutical companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Sanofi, are at the forefront of the global pharmaceutical industry but are less actively involved in clinical development of antibiotics. Majority of large pharmaceutical companies find the market lucrative enough due to relatively slower growth in revenues for marketed drugs and lower return on investments. For instance, Novartis recently canceled all plans to continue with R&D for its antibacterial drugs.

On the other hand, there are several biotech companies including Melinta Therapeutics, Achaogen, and Nabriva Therapeutics that have undertaken the challenge of developing therapies for antibiotic resistance. Involvement of international organizations serves as a catalyst in developed markets. Funding bodies such as BARDA are supporting biotech companies with financial support to complete early stage development of their novel therapies for antibiotic resistant infections.

Manufacturers seek the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, which expedites the clinical review process and extends exclusivity period for new generation antibiotics of strong therapeutic value. The QIDP designation was introduced under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, passed in 2012 as an extension to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act. The legislation aims to promote the development of new therapies for growing burden and severity of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Market Share Insights

December 2018: Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline announced a joint venture to create a premier global consumer healthcare company. This would help in creating a better platform for both companies.

October 2018:Nuzyra was approved by FDA. This drug is a tetracycline antibiotic used for treating adults with acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antibiotic resistance market includes

Pfizer

Merck

Allergan

Melinta Therapeutics

