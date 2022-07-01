Smart Pole Market Future Growth and Analysis Report By 2030

Smart Pole Industry Overview

The global smart pole market size was valued at USD 7.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the ability of smart poles to prevent accidents and traffic jams, the growing need for energy-efficient streetlights, and rising government initiatives for the development of smart cities. Additionally, the integration of air quality monitoring systems, surveillance cameras, wireless sensor networks, traffic management systems, and transport management systems in smart poles have contributed to the demand. The growing adoption of AI and IoT for enhancing the performance of these systems is expected to further accelerate market growth.

Governments of various countries are focused on developing their cities by providing smart poles with Wi-Fi access and charging points. These poles use green technology such as solar power to provide energy for Wi-Fi access and charging ports. The smart poles are also equipped with security cameras to provide a live video feed to the police of nearby areas. Such initiatives bode well for the growth of the market.

Several governments are realizing the importance of upgrading public infrastructure by adopting the latest technologies and deploying innovative systems that can improve the quality of life for citizens. They are continually identifying new areas of improvement in technologies under smart city projects. Moreover, numerous companies around the world are focused on enhancing their product portfolios to support smart city initiatives. In July 2021, Signify Holding announced the acquisition of Telensa Holding Ltd., a company that provides control systems and wireless monitoring for smart cities. This acquisition enabled Signify Holding to serve a broad group of customers by making smart city infrastructure products affordable to cities.

Many governments are emphasizing the enhancement of their existing lighting infrastructure by implementing energy-efficient lighting systems. Under the project, CSML aims to install 3,000 streetlights, including those used on connected roads. Moreover, many authorities have been conducting smart lighting programs to upgrade their existing lighting infrastructure with energy-efficient lighting. For instance, in June 2021, New York Power Authority (NYPA) announced its partnership with the Town of Bethel to install 176 energy-efficient streetlights and replace 500,000 streetlights across the state under the New York Power Authority’s Smart Street Lighting NY program.

Market Share Insights

June 2021 : Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. (CSML) announced its Smart Mission project involving the replacement of existing streetlights with energy-efficient lights controlled by its command center.

: Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. (CSML) announced its Smart Mission project involving the replacement of existing streetlights with energy-efficient lights controlled by its command center. February 2021: The City of Hampton in Virginia announced the installation of technologically-advanced light poles under its digital transformation project.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global smart pole market are:

Cree, Inc.

Eaton

Echelon

General Electric

Siemens

Signify Holding

Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

Telensa

Wipro Limited

Zumtobel Group

