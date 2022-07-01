Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market PESTLE Analysis and Business Environment Study, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Industry Overview

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated chronic conditions and rising demand for advanced monitoring devices in developing countries, such as China, India, Thailand, and Brazil, are the major factors driving the market growth. The availability of monitoring systems at competitive prices and increasing disposable income are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced, integrated vital signs monitoring solutions and the growing trend of using these devices in home healthcare settings & all-time wearable devices for chronic patients will support the market growth.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vital signs monitoring devices market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices and Other Vital Sign Monitors.

Blood pressure monitors (sphygmomanometers) held a lucrative share of more than 41.5% in 2021 and are also anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

This can be attributed to the increasing BP monitoring due to the rapidly rising prevalence of hypertension.

Pulse oximeters held a significant share in 2020, which are further sub-segmented into table-top/bedside, fingertip, hand-held, wrist-worn, pediatric pulse oximeters, and their accessories.

held a significant share in 2020, which are further sub-segmented into table-top/bedside, fingertip, hand-held, wrist-worn, pediatric pulse oximeters, and their accessories. Fingertip pulse oximeters are likely to witness lucrative growth, as these devices are portable, and being a wireless device offers more patient compliance.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Physician’s Office, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers, Emergency Care Centers and Other Healthcare Settings.

The hospitals end-use segment led the market with a share of more than 35.5% of the global revenue in 2021. This growth can be contributed to their large patient pool and greater financing capability for these devices.

The product demand in home healthcare settings is likely to increase as patients are preferring to take at-home treatments and post-surgical recovery and avail of long-term care. The option of home healthcare is cost-efficient compared to the hospital stay.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

New product developments, collaborations, regional expansions, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players.

Some prominent players in the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corp.

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Omron Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

A&D Company Ltd.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.