Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy are essential diagnostic products for laboratory biopsy testing. These liquid biopsy tubes provide accuracy and precision, safety, speed, and ease-of-use in diagnostic processes. These tubes offer a complete, efficient, and streamlined workflow to empower liquid biopsy research. From collection through analysis, these tubes and associated kits help gain deep insights into cfDNA, CTCs, and exosomes in blood samples.

Rising advancements in the field of biotechnology have enabled the establishment of several non-invasive approaches for disease diagnosis. Increasing surgical procedures across the world is creating huge opportunity for revenue growth of the blood collection tubes market. According to a UN report, the geriatric population in 2019 was 702.9 Mn, with Eastern and South-Eastern Asia having the highest numbers, followed by Europe and North America. This huge rise in the geriatric population is leading to a rise in the number of surgeries, thereby catalysing demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy.

The global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.8 Mn in 2020, with the market expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market – Scope of Report :

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy. The study provides detailed assessment of the market background and market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market will grow during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR’s study.

New Product Launches – Key Strategy by Market Players:

New product launches and strategic collaborations are key strategies expected to be followed by major players to expand globally. New product launches at comparative lower cost in emerging countries are expected to surge demand. Increasing R&D by key players is expected to grow the product line in the market.

Key Market Participants:

Key market players covered by Fact.MR in the report are is Roche, Streck, Preanalytix, Norgen Biotek, Biocept, Biomatrica, and INVITEK MOLECULAR GMBH (NUVISAN GmbH/STRATEC GROUP). Strategies adopted by these key players for global expansion are largely product launches and mergers & acquisitions. There have been a few strategic partnerships among leading players to enhance the supply chain and logistics.

For instance, in July 2018, Diversigen Incand and Norgen Biotek Corp. announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership, through which, industry and academic researchers will benefit from comprehensive end-to-end logistical, sequencing, and analytical solutions, to meet the growing need for microbiome analyses.

Also, there have been collaborations among leading players to gain FDA approval of products.

For example, in January 2020, Biodesix, Inc. and Streck, Inc. announced a Regulatory Cooperation Agreement that will further enable both companies in their pursuit of FDA approval for diagnostic testing services and specimen collection products.

Key Segments of the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market:

Market by Category

Product ccfDNA Tubes ccfDNA Isolation Kits cfRNA Tubes ccfRNA Isolation Kits CTC Tubes gDNA Tubes gDNA Isolation Kits Intracellular RNA Tubes Intracellular RNA Kits NIPT

Material Glass Plastic

Application IVD Research

End User R&D centres Genetic Diagnostic Labs Conventional Diagnostic Centres

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



ccfDNA isolation kits are anticipated to gain maximum revenue share over the forecast period, and the segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment is expected to hold a share of 68% in 2020, and expand at a significant CAGR of around 15% through 2030.

By application, the IVD segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share of 73.4% in 2020.

Among the end users, genetic diagnostic labs were the dominant segment in in 2020.

The market in China is expected to surge ahead at a mammoth CAGR of over 22% from 2020 to 2030.

Europe and North America are leading regions in the global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, with a revenue share of approximately 76%. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight adverse impact on the market, majorly due to halt in research & development activities across the globe.

